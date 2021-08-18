Mid-Level Full-Stack PHP Developer
Remote Work
R50,000- R60,000 per month
UK-based Company specializing in Delivering fresh, tech-led customer engagement solutions for global brands seeks a Full Stack PHP Developer to join their growing international development team. We are looking for someone who isn’t afraid to get stuck and can adapt to a fast-moving environment. You will be a part of a creative team that is responsible for all aspects of the ongoing software development lifecycle from the initial specification, to developing, testing, and launching. The software you build and maintain will be used by clients and consumers worldwide and will have a real, measured impact within our industry.
Benefits
Varied projects of size and scope
Flexible working hours
Exciting client base
The workstation of your choice
Onsite parking
Responsibilities
Full Stack Development
Product Ownership
Troubleshoot, test, and maintain products and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
Follow industry best practices
Essential Skills
Thorough knowledge of PHP, MySQL, HTML, JavaScript
Knowledge of MVC frameworks (Laravel and Codeigniter)
Knowledge of JavaScript Frameworks e.g. Vue, Angular
Knowledge of API’s (JSON / REST/ SOAP)
Working knowledge of regular development environments e.g. LAMP/WAMP stacks
Knowledge of standard development cycles e.g. Agile / FDD/ TDD
Desirable Skills
Experience with build services e.g. Jenkins
Experience of cloud hosting platforms e.g. AWS
Knowledge of virtualization or development containers e.g. Docker
Knowledge of the football or ticketing industry
Checklist of experience required to work with our systems
Laravel,
ReactJS,
VueJS,
ReactNative,
AWS,
CodeIgniter,
CSS Frameworks (Tailwind Bootstrap etc),
JSON API development,
MySQL / Postgres,
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Laravel
- ReactJS
- VueJS
- ReactNative
- AWS
- CodeIgniter
- CSS Frameworks (Tailwind Bootstrap etc)
- JSON API development
- MySQL / Postgres