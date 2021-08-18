Mid-Level Full-Stack PHP Developer Remote Work

Mid-Level Full-Stack PHP Developer

Remote Work

R50,000- R60,000 per month

UK-based Company specializing in Delivering fresh, tech-led customer engagement solutions for global brands seeks a Full Stack PHP Developer to join their growing international development team. We are looking for someone who isn’t afraid to get stuck and can adapt to a fast-moving environment. You will be a part of a creative team that is responsible for all aspects of the ongoing software development lifecycle from the initial specification, to developing, testing, and launching. The software you build and maintain will be used by clients and consumers worldwide and will have a real, measured impact within our industry.

Benefits

Varied projects of size and scope

Flexible working hours

Exciting client base

The workstation of your choice

Onsite parking

Responsibilities

Full Stack Development

Product Ownership

Troubleshoot, test, and maintain products and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Follow industry best practices

Essential Skills

Thorough knowledge of PHP, MySQL, HTML, JavaScript

Knowledge of MVC frameworks (Laravel and Codeigniter)

Knowledge of JavaScript Frameworks e.g. Vue, Angular

Knowledge of API’s (JSON / REST/ SOAP)

Working knowledge of regular development environments e.g. LAMP/WAMP stacks

Knowledge of standard development cycles e.g. Agile / FDD/ TDD

Desirable Skills

Experience with build services e.g. Jenkins

Experience of cloud hosting platforms e.g. AWS

Knowledge of virtualization or development containers e.g. Docker

Knowledge of the football or ticketing industry

Checklist of experience required to work with our systems

Laravel,

ReactJS,

VueJS,

ReactNative,

AWS,

CodeIgniter,

CSS Frameworks (Tailwind Bootstrap etc),

JSON API development,

MySQL / Postgres,

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

