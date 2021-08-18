Python Software Engineer (Utilities) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A young and dynamic Data Science focused company seeks the coding talents of a data-driven Python Software Engineer whose always open to learning and collaborating towards shared team objectives, drawing and providing support to deliver complex outcomes in simple, intelligent and sustainable ways. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of software design and architecture, Data Visualisation and be proficient in React, JavaScript, Python-Django, Node, APIs, SQL, Azure, Azure Data Factory, Azure DevOps and Automated Testing including Unit, Component and Browser Testing. If you consider yourself an innate Explorer whose curious about things beyond tech and want to make a positive difference in the world, then send over your CV!REQUIREMENTS:

General good software design and architecture understanding.

Front End development – typically React / JS / General Web Dev.

Back End for Front End – typically Python-Django/some Node.

Automated Testing Unit / Component / Browser Testing.

APIs.

Data Visualisation.

SQL database design + usage.

Cloud-native Data Architecture – Azure, Azure Data Factory.

CI/CD software delivery – Azure DevOps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Explorersbynature – Interesting people doing interesting things and wanting to make a difference in the world.

Interesting people doing interesting things and wanting to make a difference in the world. Curious beyond the tech – Excited to go deep into the domain of the problems they are solving, not only the software development.

Excited to go deep into the domain of the problems they are solving, not only the software development. Strong Communicators – Able to be a full-fledged contributor in one of our cross-functional teams (turning ideas into designs into code into value).

Able to be a full-fledged contributor in one of our cross-functional teams (turning ideas into designs into code into value). Proficient – Experienced enough in their craft to be able to guide the work of other less experienced Developers (give clear guidelines and tasks, review code output, teach what you know).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Python

Software

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position