QA Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Support tester to join them on a 3 month contract
Junior Level
Financial Services
Information Technology
Independent contractor
Hungry to grow
Able to work remotely
- Create tickets on the Kanban board for DPs that passed Ph3 testing to be picked up for wave processing
- Support test process: fetch source file ids, create the test batch, run the test, download results and share this with relevant stakeholders
- Update Confluence with agreed, accepted exceptions.
- Assist with GDI reference mapping tasks (across data providers) and file scrapping requirements
- Jira admin (create and update tickets as is required by PO and team)
1 year plus experience
Relevant It qualification
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Jira
- mapping
- data
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric