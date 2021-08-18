QA Tester at QES

Aug 18, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Support tester to join them on a 3 month contract

Junior Level
Financial Services
Information Technology
Independent contractor
Hungry to grow
Able to work remotely

  • Create tickets on the Kanban board for DPs that passed Ph3 testing to be picked up for wave processing
  • Support test process: fetch source file ids, create the test batch, run the test, download results and share this with relevant stakeholders
  • Update Confluence with agreed, accepted exceptions.
  • Assist with GDI reference mapping tasks (across data providers) and file scrapping requirements
  • Jira admin (create and update tickets as is required by PO and team)

1 year plus experience
Relevant It qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Jira
  • mapping
  • data

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

