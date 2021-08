Risk Reporting Analyst

Reporting to the Senior Risk Analyst/Risk Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for contributing towards the management of Credit Risk by providing information and analytical support for the effective monitoring and control of risk exposure for an assigned portfolio.

Responsibilities include:

Producing risk reports as part of the monthly risk reporting processes

Aligning risk reporting to meet Shareholder requirements

Performing standard and ad-hoc statistical analysis to investigate trends and to support Credit Risk decisions

Undertaking analysis to determine the impact of strategy changes to application and account management strategies

Presenting ideas via reports and presentations, outline findings and making recommendations for improvements to business stakeholders

Investigating data integrity issues, testing assumptions and validating analytical results, ensuring accuracy and sensitivity of findings

Running statistical models to forecast portfolio risk and monitor trends

Testing the implementation of strategy changes to live decisioning systems

Forecasting and monitoring credit market trends using statistical techniques

Assisting with scorecard monitoring

Requirements:

Relevant Degree

At least 3 years’ experience in the following:

Credit risk analysis on lending products

Preparing data-driven credit policy recommendations for senior management

Data manipulation and analysis using SAS, SQL or other data analysis tools

Bad debt provisioning techniques (advantageous)

Financial and / or Retail Credit experience – advantageous

Desired Skills:

retail credit

SAS

SQL

Data Analysis

credit risk analysis

