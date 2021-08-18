SAP Basis Administrator (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Software Specialist in Joburg is looking for a highly analytical SAP Basis Administrator to join its team. Your core role will entail administering & optimising existing SAP systems, installation and maintenance and planning and implementing technical projects. The ideal candidate must possess a Computer Science Degree or similar tertiary qualification, experience with Network Engineering/Typologies and skills including SAP NetWeaver, ABAP & Java, SAP HANA, Windows Server and Linux. Any knowledge of SAP ERP, S/4 HANA, SAP CAR, SAP Cloud solutions and proficiency in German and/or French will prove [URL Removed] and optimization of existing SAP systems.

Installation, upgrade and maintenance of systems in a constantly growing environment.

Provide new functions by importing enhancement packages and add-ons.

Analyse and solve technical problems.

Training and support of employees and customers.

Planning, organising and implementation of technical projects in an SAP Basis context.

Developing solution and security concepts.

Execution of documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

University Degree with a focus on Computer Science or a similar education.

Experience/Skills

Knowledge of administration and operating SAP NetWeaver, ABAP & Java, SAP HANA.

Knowledge of SAP ERP, S/4 HANA, SAP CAR is desired.

Knowledge of the retail sector and SAP Cloud solutions would be an advantage.

Experience with Windows (Server) and Linux systems also in a virtual environment.

Knowledge of Network Engineering/Typologies.

Proficiency in German and/or French desirable.

Presentation skills.

Consulting / Advisory competencies (recommend, ask, etc.).

Writing Skills (specification / documentation).

ATTRIBUTES:

Interest in new technology.

Highly developed analytical and conceptual skills.

Good knowledge of English, both written and spoken.

Communication & networking capabilities.

Analytical capabilities, methodical approach to problem-solving.

Organised, able to work independently and work efficiently.

Self-motivation.

Time Management.

