SAP HANA Systems Administrator

Experience Required:
- +5 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.
- SAP HANA installation, patching and setup of parameter settings on SUSE for SAP Applications 12 or higher.
- Installation and Update of SAP Hana database 1.0 to 2.0
- SAP S/4HANA installation and patching.
- Configuration of data and log backup schedules.
- Monitoring of SAP Hana database using HANA DBA Cockpit and SAP HANA studio.
Core Skills:
Knowledge and experience of SAP HANA o As per Experience Required above
Understanding of Oracle and Unix fundamentals
- Oracle18c or higher preferable
- Unix – AIX version 7 preferable;
- Unix – Linux – Suse Linux Enterprise Server 11 and above or Redhat 7 and above preferable.
Knowledge and experience of SAP BI
Knowledge and experience of SAP PI
Knowledge and experience of SAP Solution Manager
o SAP Solution Manager 7.2 preferable
Knowledge and experience of SAP Portals
o Internal and External Portal preferable
Experience with Installations of SAP Netweaver
o Netweaver 7.50 preferable
Mandatory Requirements:
Minimum of +5 years’ relevant experience
SAP HANA Certification
Desired Skills:
- SAP HANA
- Oracle 18c
- Unix-AIX
- Unix-Linux-suse Linux Server 11
- Redhat 7
- SAP BI
- SAP PI
- SAP solution manager
- SAP Portals
- SAP Netweaver
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
Employer is a government entity