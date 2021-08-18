SAP HANA Systems Administrator

Aug 18, 2021

Experience Required:

  • +5 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.
  • SAP HANA installation, patching and setup of parameter settings on SUSE for SAP Applications 12 or higher.
  • Installation and Update of SAP Hana database 1.0 to 2.0
  • SAP S/4HANA installation and patching.
  • Configuration of data and log backup schedules.
  • Monitoring of SAP Hana database using HANA DBA Cockpit and SAP HANA studio.

Core Skills:
Knowledge and experience of SAP HANA o As per Experience Required above
Understanding of Oracle and Unix fundamentals

  • Oracle18c or higher preferable
  • Unix – AIX version 7 preferable;
  • Unix – Linux – Suse Linux Enterprise Server 11 and above or Redhat 7 and above preferable.
    Knowledge and experience of SAP BI
    Knowledge and experience of SAP PI
    Knowledge and experience of SAP Solution Manager
    o SAP Solution Manager 7.2 preferable
    Knowledge and experience of SAP Portals
    o Internal and External Portal preferable
    Experience with Installations of SAP Netweaver
    o Netweaver 7.50 preferable
    Mandatory Requirements:
    Minimum of +5 years’ relevant experience
    SAP HANA Certification

Desired Skills:

  • SAP HANA
  • Oracle 18c
  • Unix-AIX
  • Unix-Linux-suse Linux Server 11
  • Redhat 7
  • SAP BI
  • SAP PI
  • SAP solution manager
  • SAP Portals
  • SAP Netweaver

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Employer is a government entity

