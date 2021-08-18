SAP HANA Systems Administrator

Experience Required:

+5 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.

SAP HANA installation, patching and setup of parameter settings on SUSE for SAP Applications 12 or higher.

Installation and Update of SAP Hana database 1.0 to 2.0

SAP S/4HANA installation and patching.

Configuration of data and log backup schedules.

Monitoring of SAP Hana database using HANA DBA Cockpit and SAP HANA studio.

Core Skills:

Knowledge and experience of SAP HANA o As per Experience Required above

Understanding of Oracle and Unix fundamentals

Oracle18c or higher preferable

Unix – AIX version 7 preferable;

Unix – Linux – Suse Linux Enterprise Server 11 and above or Redhat 7 and above preferable.

Knowledge and experience of SAP BI

Knowledge and experience of SAP PI

Knowledge and experience of SAP Solution Manager

o SAP Solution Manager 7.2 preferable

Knowledge and experience of SAP Portals

o Internal and External Portal preferable

Experience with Installations of SAP Netweaver

o Netweaver 7.50 preferable

Mandatory Requirements:

Minimum of +5 years’ relevant experience

SAP HANA Certification

Desired Skills:

SAP HANA

Oracle 18c

Unix-AIX

Unix-Linux-suse Linux Server 11

Redhat 7

SAP BI

SAP PI

SAP solution manager

SAP Portals

SAP Netweaver

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Employer is a government entity

