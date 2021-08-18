Senior Full stack C# Developer – Semi Remote – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Illovo, Sandton based dev house that is at the forefront of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology is currently looking for a Senior Full Stack C# Developer to join their high calibre and passionate team of engineers. You will be required to build Azure hosted applications in the Retail Analytics space.
This is a permanent role and semi remote. If a cutting-edge environment is your cup of tea, this is for you. APPLY TODAY.
Requirements:
- 8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#).
- Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
- Knowledge and experience in Azure.
- SAAS experience would be advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Web development and the designing and execution of new features.
- You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap.
- You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world.
- Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.
- Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.
- Developing prototypes.
- Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.
Qualifications:
- BSc degree would be advantageous.
Reference Number for this position is DB53485 which is a permanent position and semi -remote offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on DarrynB or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- MVC / MVP
- REST
- APIs
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development