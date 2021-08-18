Senior Linux Systems Engineer at Sabenza IT

Aug 18, 2021

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Linux Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are known throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Experience:

  • Extensive System Administration experience with Red Hat Linux and SUSE enterprise Linux (3-5 years)
  • Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting (3-5 years)
  • Experience with RDS databases like MySQL, LDAP, Bind DNS service and Apache Web service (3-5 years)

Required Qualification:

  • Grade 12Industry Certification: LPIC (Linux Professional Institute Certification)

Desirable:

  • Industry Certification: RHCE (Red Hat Certified Engineer)Industry Certification: SUSE CLP (SUSE Certified Linux Professional)

Job Responsibility:

  • To administer and support the Linux environments
  • Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes
  • Maintaining service configurations as and when they change or are deployed
  • To build and maintain Linux server environments
  • Develop and maintain documentation for standards, processes, policies, and procedures
  • Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval, and success of changes made to the infrastructure
  • To assist with System Availability, Performance and Monitoring Ensuring the correct metrics are being monitored for system availability
  • Ensure the overall health and performance of production environment
  • To ensure information security and regulatory compliance
  • Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching
  • Assist with information security practices, policies, least privilege, RBAC, encryption (GPG, SSL/TLS, PKI)
  • To assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation
  • Keep DR environment in sync with production environment
  • Assist with creation of DR plan and recovery procedures for Linux systems and applications
  • To perform Linux application administration and support
  • Perform administration on DNS Bind and Squid Proxy Servers
  • Perform administration on services and applications such as LDAP, SNMP, SMTP, Apache Web Server, Apache Tomcat, JBOSS and MySQL

