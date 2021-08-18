Senior Linux Systems Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Linux Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are known throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.
Experience:
- Extensive System Administration experience with Red Hat Linux and SUSE enterprise Linux (3-5 years)
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting (3-5 years)
- Experience with RDS databases like MySQL, LDAP, Bind DNS service and Apache Web service (3-5 years)
Required Qualification:
- Grade 12Industry Certification: LPIC (Linux Professional Institute Certification)
Desirable:
- Industry Certification: RHCE (Red Hat Certified Engineer)Industry Certification: SUSE CLP (SUSE Certified Linux Professional)
Job Responsibility:
- To administer and support the Linux environments
- Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes
- Maintaining service configurations as and when they change or are deployed
- To build and maintain Linux server environments
- Develop and maintain documentation for standards, processes, policies, and procedures
- Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval, and success of changes made to the infrastructure
- To assist with System Availability, Performance and Monitoring Ensuring the correct metrics are being monitored for system availability
- Ensure the overall health and performance of production environment
- To ensure information security and regulatory compliance
- Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching
- Assist with information security practices, policies, least privilege, RBAC, encryption (GPG, SSL/TLS, PKI)
- To assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation
- Keep DR environment in sync with production environment
- Assist with creation of DR plan and recovery procedures for Linux systems and applications
- To perform Linux application administration and support
- Perform administration on DNS Bind and Squid Proxy Servers
- Perform administration on services and applications such as LDAP, SNMP, SMTP, Apache Web Server, Apache Tomcat, JBOSS and MySQL
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Red Hat
- Linux
- Suse
- Suse Enterprise
- RCA
- RDS
- MySQL
- LDAP
- DNS
- Apache Web
- LPIC
- RHCE
- SUSE CLP
- SNMP
- SMTP
- Tomcat
- JBoss
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate