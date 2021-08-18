Senior Linux Systems Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Linux Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are known throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Experience:

Extensive System Administration experience with Red Hat Linux and SUSE enterprise Linux (3-5 years)

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting (3-5 years)

Experience with RDS databases like MySQL, LDAP, Bind DNS service and Apache Web service (3-5 years)

Required Qualification:

Grade 12Industry Certification: LPIC (Linux Professional Institute Certification)

Desirable:

Industry Certification: RHCE (Red Hat Certified Engineer)Industry Certification: SUSE CLP (SUSE Certified Linux Professional)

Job Responsibility:

To administer and support the Linux environments

Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes

Maintaining service configurations as and when they change or are deployed

To build and maintain Linux server environments

Develop and maintain documentation for standards, processes, policies, and procedures

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval, and success of changes made to the infrastructure

To assist with System Availability, Performance and Monitoring Ensuring the correct metrics are being monitored for system availability

Ensure the overall health and performance of production environment

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance

Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching

Assist with information security practices, policies, least privilege, RBAC, encryption (GPG, SSL/TLS, PKI)

To assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation

Keep DR environment in sync with production environment

Assist with creation of DR plan and recovery procedures for Linux systems and applications

To perform Linux application administration and support

Perform administration on DNS Bind and Squid Proxy Servers

Perform administration on services and applications such as LDAP, SNMP, SMTP, Apache Web Server, Apache Tomcat, JBOSS and MySQL

