Solutions Architect at QES

Aug 18, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

  • Keep up to date with new technologies and industry trends and where applicable be responsible for the introduction of these to the IT business unit and / or organization as a whole
  • Conceptualizing, developing, and implementing relevant use cases and proof-of-concepts (POC)
  • Creation and upkeep of technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps
  • Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by business as well as any technical solutions required in the application or to ensure the quality
  • Assist development management team to drive and ensure that the relevant IT governance processes are followed
  • Consult with all relevant stakeholders in the definition of any technical processes and standards
  • Provide support to agile development teams and end to end design team to ensure consistency across the SDLC
  • Mentorship and coaching of IT team members with respect to technology and architecture principles
  • Assist team to establish as agile architecture and governance framework to enable creation of cloud ready solutions
  • Interaction with business and IT stakeholders to
  • Assist with project/solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements
  • Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

Qualifications and experience

  • 10+ years hands on experience in the software development lifecycle
  • Minimum of 5 years in IT Architecture
  • Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation, and best practices
  • Solid understanding of
  • The SDLC within an agile environment
  • Application design and architecture (patterns, best practices and technologies)
  • OO design principles (Solid)
  • Problem solving
  • Source Control (preferably TFS/GIT)
  • Object Orientated Programming (e.g., C# .Net)
  • Relational Database Systems (e.g., MS SQL, DB2)
  • Integration Patterns and Technologies (e.g., SOAP, REST)
  • Architecture frameworks and methodologies (e.g., TOGAF, PEAF, ZACHMAN)
  • Cloud architecture fundamentals
  • Secure architecture and development practices
  • Experience in agile delivery using a scaling framework
  • Experience in delivering digital front-ends experiences
  • Enterprise architecture experience
  • Exposure to financial services industry preferable
  • Architectural or development experience in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud environment
  • Exposure to innovation thinking and driving industry disruption
  • Knowledge of microservices architecture, containerization, and orchestration
  • Knowledge/Interest in machine learning, AI, block chain, big data, BI and/or other fin-tech related subjects

Competencies

  • Leadership
  • Communication
  • Building and maintaining relationships
  • Influencing, negotiating, and gaining commitment
  • Teamwork
  • Performance driven
  • Adaptability
  • Prioritize and manage time
  • Excellent problem-solving ability
  • Analytical thinking
  • Passionate and enthusiastic
  • Self-starter
  • Ability to motivate others
  • Honesty, integrity, and respect

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

