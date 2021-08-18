Specialist: Database Administrator

Aug 18, 2021

Required Minimum Education:

  • Matric (NQF Level 4) plus a National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology or Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • Must have SAQA recognised industry Microsoft Certified DBA with MCSE or MCSA.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science or Information Systems as an added advantage.
  • Certified in any of the following ICT standards (ITIL, ISO 27000, COBIT 5) as an added advantage.

Required Work Experience:

  • 4 – 6 years’ experience in administering Microsoft SQL server databases (SQL Server 2008 and 2012) of which:
  • At least 3 years’ experience working in Virtualized environments (VMware ESX 4.1 and later versions).
  • At least 3 years has been at Senior/Lead Database Administrator level, with proven track record of maintaining enterprise database environments.

Able to demonstrate:

  • Experience in Linux based database platforms (Oracle, MySQL, Centos, Red Hat) will be an added advantage
  • Experience with Storage Area Network environments (SAN)
  • Experience in database administration in a clustered environment (Microsoft SQL, Oracle, Postgres, MySQL)
  • Knowledge of other database platforms (MySQL, Postgres, Oracle, NoSQL) will be an added advantage
  • Installations, upgrades, configuration and administration of servers ( Windows server 2008 and 2012, Active Directory 2008, MOM, SMS and LCS, SQL 2012, Linux)
  • Project Management skills will be an added advantage

Main purpose of the job:To plan, design, implement, configure, maintain and ensure efficient and effective performance management of all the organisations database management systems (DBMSs) and data warehouse system to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability and consistent performance of enterprise-wide business applications.Key Performance Areas:

  • Database and Data warehouse Planning, Design and Implementation.
  • Database Administration.
  • Data Security Management.
  • Database and Data warehouse Support.
  • Data policies, processes, procedures and standards maintenance.
  • Service Level Management.

About The Employer:

talentCRU

