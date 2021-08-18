Specialist: Database Administrator

Required Minimum Education:
- Matric (NQF Level 4) plus a National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology or Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Must have SAQA recognised industry Microsoft Certified DBA with MCSE or MCSA.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science or Information Systems as an added advantage.
- Certified in any of the following ICT standards (ITIL, ISO 27000, COBIT 5) as an added advantage.
Required Work Experience:
- 4 – 6 years’ experience in administering Microsoft SQL server databases (SQL Server 2008 and 2012) of which:
- At least 3 years’ experience working in Virtualized environments (VMware ESX 4.1 and later versions).
- At least 3 years has been at Senior/Lead Database Administrator level, with proven track record of maintaining enterprise database environments.
Able to demonstrate:
- Experience in Linux based database platforms (Oracle, MySQL, Centos, Red Hat) will be an added advantage
- Experience with Storage Area Network environments (SAN)
- Experience in database administration in a clustered environment (Microsoft SQL, Oracle, Postgres, MySQL)
- Knowledge of other database platforms (MySQL, Postgres, Oracle, NoSQL) will be an added advantage
- Installations, upgrades, configuration and administration of servers ( Windows server 2008 and 2012, Active Directory 2008, MOM, SMS and LCS, SQL 2012, Linux)
- Project Management skills will be an added advantage
Main purpose of the job:To plan, design, implement, configure, maintain and ensure efficient and effective performance management of all the organisations database management systems (DBMSs) and data warehouse system to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability and consistent performance of enterprise-wide business applications.Key Performance Areas:
- Database and Data warehouse Planning, Design and Implementation.
- Database Administration.
- Data Security Management.
- Database and Data warehouse Support.
- Data policies, processes, procedures and standards maintenance.
- Service Level Management.
About The Employer:
talentCRU