Specialist: Database Administrator

Required Minimum Education:

Matric (NQF Level 4) plus a National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Information Technology or Computer Science or Information Systems.

Must have SAQA recognised industry Microsoft Certified DBA with MCSE or MCSA.

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science or Information Systems as an added advantage.

Certified in any of the following ICT standards (ITIL, ISO 27000, COBIT 5) as an added advantage.

Required Work Experience:

4 – 6 years’ experience in administering Microsoft SQL server databases (SQL Server 2008 and 2012) of which:

At least 3 years’ experience working in Virtualized environments (VMware ESX 4.1 and later versions).

At least 3 years has been at Senior/Lead Database Administrator level, with proven track record of maintaining enterprise database environments.

Able to demonstrate:

Experience in Linux based database platforms (Oracle, MySQL, Centos, Red Hat) will be an added advantage

Experience with Storage Area Network environments (SAN)

Experience in database administration in a clustered environment (Microsoft SQL, Oracle, Postgres, MySQL)

Knowledge of other database platforms (MySQL, Postgres, Oracle, NoSQL) will be an added advantage

Installations, upgrades, configuration and administration of servers ( Windows server 2008 and 2012, Active Directory 2008, MOM, SMS and LCS, SQL 2012, Linux)

Project Management skills will be an added advantage

Main purpose of the job:To plan, design, implement, configure, maintain and ensure efficient and effective performance management of all the organisations database management systems (DBMSs) and data warehouse system to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability and consistent performance of enterprise-wide business applications.Key Performance Areas:

Database and Data warehouse Planning, Design and Implementation.

Database Administration.

Data Security Management.

Database and Data warehouse Support.

Data policies, processes, procedures and standards maintenance.

Service Level Management.

About The Employer:

talentCRU

