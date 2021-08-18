System Developer

JOB PURPOSE
- To implement, maintain and support OpenText Documentum, Captiva, xPression, xCP, xPlore and Adobe LiveCycle, Connect and Presenter in support of the operations systems.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREASProvide support during system conceptualization, design and development.
- Arrange work sessions with users, stakeholders and related parties to confirm documented current and future business requirements.
- Consult with Business Analyst to confirm the design of the system according to the specifications.
- Obtain approval of all interested parties through extensive consultations and testing of developed system modules.
- Integration of operations, business and performance systems.
- Configuration of Adobe LiveCycle.
- Configuration of OpenText software and its related components.
- Deliver customised reports in line with business requirements.
- Define systems, software, user interaction, processing capacity etc. needed to satisfy the business needs.
- Categorize information requirements.
- Consult with IT architectures to inform the design of systems according to the specifications.
- Obtain approval of all interested parties through extensive consultations and testing of concepts.
- Integration of operations, business and performance systems.
Implementation
- Implement functional specifications in integration and development of systems.
- Work with internal and external auditors on quality assurance.
- Train end users and follow change management procedures to implement the changes (new) systems.
- Implement maintenance procedures and processes for the SIOMS environment.
- Ensure continuity of the OpenText related system.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- National Diploma in Information Communication Technology.
- Relevant OpenText/Documentum Certification (Advantage).
- Programming Languages (.Net, JAVA, XCP and C#).
- SQL
- ITIL
- COBIT
Knowledge and Experience
- 5-7 years’ experience in EMC/OpenText & Adobe LiveCycle Software
- Architecture and development in the following:
- EMC/ OpenText Captiva Input Accel, xPression, XCP, xPlore
- Document Content Server including BAM
- Adobe LiveCycle Forms and Content / Presenter
- Records Manager
- Java Development
- Web Application Server
- Experience in designing system reporting.
- Knowledge of ITIL Framework.
- Knowledge of POPI Act.
- Knowledge of ERP, Documentum and Microsoft Environments.
- Knowledge of System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Methodologies.
- Project Management.
- Knowledge of SQL Queries.
- Knowledge of Helpdesk System.
