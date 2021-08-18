Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Experienced tester responsible for the development of tests scenarios to verify integrity and stability of requirements being developed.
Also responsible for linking test cases/scripts to requirements/rules to ensure traceability.
Provide input to identify tests suitable for automation and may be required to automate them as well.
Responsible to execute all test scripts and provide input to stability of code before production release.
CORE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of 5 years testing experience with proven track record of ability to work independently.
- Proven practical experience in tools like JIRA, ALM, Xray, etc.
- Experience with Continuous Integration Deployment practices and testing
- Experience in developing test scripts from high level requirements and (by reading developer’s code – nice to have) .
- Demonstrates strong analytical and problem solving skills and strong attention to detail.
- Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision making
- Provides input to continuously improve test methodology / process
- Exposure to automation tools
- Reports on Functional Test coverage and clearance for releases/sprints
- Prioritises defect management with development team
KNOWLEDGE OF:
- Insurance or Financial Services an advantage
- Test Automation a definite advantage
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- ALM
- Tester
- Test Execution
- Test scenarios
- Test Cases
- ISEB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric