UX Designer at Salt

I am looking for an experienced UX designer who is passionate about user research, UX practices and delightful user experiences, to help my client in the design of various digital products. From early discovery and validation support through to complex flow mapping and execution, the role requires someone with a breadth of knowledge spanning solid UX practices to honed user interview techniques. What is required of you…

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis.

Interpret data and qualitative feedback.

Create user stories, personas, and storyboards.

Determine information architecture and create sitemaps.

Support the creation of prototypes and wireframes.

Conduct usability testing.

Ideal candidate…

6 + years of experience of working in a UX role.

Exposure to Agile delivery methods and frameworks.

A highly motivated self-starter with a desire to help others.

Excellent soft skills, knowing when to coach, mentor, and teach team members.

Solid appreciation of cognitive biases for conducting interviews.

An expert understanding of web usability best practices.

Extensive knowledge of accessibility and cross-browser issues.

If you believe this is you please do reach out

