Zoho, Entrepreneurs’ Organization aim to accelerate SA’s digital adoption

Zoho has entered into a strategic partnership with Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) to support South African businesses in their digital transformation journey by providing easy access to enterprise-grade technology.

Through the partnership, EO’s member organisations across all South Africa chapters (Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Winelands) can avail access to Zoho One, an all-inclusive suite of 45+ web and mobile integrated applications that seamlessly connect diverse business functions (sales, marketing, customer support, finance, HR, and employee collaboration), at affordable prices. Zoho One’s multi-app platform enables business owners to roll out organisation-wide digital transformation plans and take their entire operations online in a uniform manner, without having to worry about data silos, multi-vendor integration hassles or infrastructure costs.

“Digitalisation has become a prerequisite, especially in these uncertain times, for businesses to remain relevant among their clientele. But without the right set of tools, it can be a daunting prospect. By partnering with EO, we aim to empower local businesses with affordable access to robust enterprise technology, which can help them smoothly transition to a well-rounded digital operating system,” says Andrew Bourne, regional manager: Africa at Zoho.

“We are excited about this opportunity to serve the South African business landscape and will soon be expanding the programme to all EO chapters across MEPA (Middle East, Pakistan and Africa) as well.”

Pieter Geldenhuys, strategic alliance chair at EO, says: “Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a high-quality support network of 14,000+ like-minded leaders across 61 countries. We help entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning. Our regional agreement with Zoho will give members access to a full suite of technology products that will enhance our businesses for the benefit of our teams, community and clients.”

Highlights of the partnership include:

* Wallet Credits: Eligible businesses that are a part of South African EO chapters will receive free Zoho Wallet credits worth R10,000 that can be used to purchase new Zoho One subscriptions.

* Privacy Commitment: Zoho does not allow any third-party trackers to monitor usage behaviour and never sells any data to ad-based companies. Because Zoho has built its entire technology stack, the company is able to offer the most secure experience to its users without any compromise on data privacy. Users have the assurance that their data is confidential and protected, and only users themselves maintain the ownership of the data.

* Operating System for Business: All of Zoho’s 45+ business applications in the Zoho One suite are built using the same technology stack to offer contextual integration, customization, and extensibility. This helps break down departmental barriers and gives business owners a bird’s eye view of all business-critical operations under a single panel. The solution’s powerful service options allow it to grow to fit each business’ needs and goals, leading to a shorter time-to-value and overall success. The built-in AI-powered analytics further provides actionable business insights for smarter decision-making.