CES 2022 to goes live – but only for the vaccinated

CES is set to go ahead in Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2022 – but only vaccinated delegates will be allowed to attend.

More than 1 000 companies, including major brands and start-ups, have committed to be in Las Vegas, where CES 2022 will feature the latest tech innovations, including space tech, food tech and NFTs.

During the keynote addresses, audiences will hear from industry leaders during live keynotes, including General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

“Safety, security and health are a priority at CES,” according to a statement from organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “For CES 2022, we will require all in-person attendees to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of this virus. While we are still more than five months from CES 2022, we are sharing this information early to give you time to plan.”

CES 2022 will also follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC for masking and other protocols.

The event will also be available as a virtual event.