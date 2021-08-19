Coach Dental Benefit Management at Healthcare Administrators

“An exciting and challenging opportunity for an energetic, attention to detail results focused Coach exists. The successful candidate must have excellent Dental Benefit Management knowledge and will act as an Ambassador to ensure effective customer query resolution.”

This position reports directly to the HOD in Disease Risk Management Group.

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS

Excellent technical abilities

Strong interest in people and people development

Strong planning and execution ability

High attention to detail and quality

Be able to manage conflict

Able to motivate

Strong communication skills – Verbal and written

Time management skills

Stress Management skills

Desired Skills:

A minimum of a Grade 12 –

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the managed care environment in dental –

Team leader experience –

At least 2 years experience as a team leader/supervisor in a Client Services environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A very exciting and stable Company in the Healthcare Administrator Industry

