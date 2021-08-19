Coach Dental Benefit Management at Healthcare Administrators

“An exciting and challenging opportunity for an energetic, attention to detail results focused Coach exists. The successful candidate must have excellent Dental Benefit Management knowledge and will act as an Ambassador to ensure effective customer query resolution.”
This position reports directly to the HOD in Disease Risk Management Group.
KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS
- Excellent technical abilities
- Strong interest in people and people development
- Strong planning and execution ability
- High attention to detail and quality
- Be able to manage conflict
- Able to motivate
- Strong communication skills – Verbal and written
- Time management skills
- Stress Management skills
Desired Skills:
- A minimum of a Grade 12 –
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the managed care environment in dental –
- Team leader experience –
- At least 2 years experience as a team leader/supervisor in a Client Services environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A very exciting and stable Company in the Healthcare Administrator Industry