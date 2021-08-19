Data Scientist – Johannesburg North – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Great opportunity to join an internationally recognised hospitality group that works to create genuine value for the communities they serve!

They are looking for a specialist to lead and supervise the business intelligence team in the processing, analysing and interpreting of Enterprise data, through the application of statistics, machine learning algorithms and data analysis.

This is a great opportunity to get into a diverse space that is focuses on quality over quantity when delivering on projects, APPLY NOW!

Minimum requirements:

SQL

Data modelling

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Neural Networks (DNN)

Agile

Scrum

DevOps

Qlik

PowerBI

