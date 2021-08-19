Data Solutions Architect (Johannesburg and Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.

To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Experience

Minimum:

The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture

System design and architecture

Strong analysis, design and implementation

Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration

One or more areas of technology

Qualifications (Minimum)

Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Cloud Computing

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle

Dimensional modelling

Financial systems and procedures

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Deciding and Initiating Action

Learning and Researching

Adhering to Principles and Values

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Creating and Innovating

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Planning and Organising

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Learn more/Apply for this position