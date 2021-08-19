Developer: Bancs (Cape Town or Johannesburg)x1 at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To be responsible for Java development within the Bancs Core Banking platform used at Capitec Bank and growing the engineering teams technology stack.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Experience in the following development languages:

Java Script Frameworks

XML

HTML

CSS

Java

JSP

SQL

Web Services

Spring

Ideal:

Banking and Finance experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Software Development

Knowledge

Minimum:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Decision making skills

Problem solving skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Learning and Researching

Adapting and Responding to Change

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position