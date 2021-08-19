Developer: Bancs (Cape Town or Johannesburg)x1 at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To be responsible for Java development within the Bancs Core Banking platform used at Capitec Bank and growing the engineering teams technology stack.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 5 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Java Script Frameworks
- XML
- HTML
- CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
Ideal:
- Banking and Finance experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Software Development
Knowledge
Minimum:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Decision making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Learning and Researching
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.