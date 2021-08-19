Intermediate to Senior System Analyst at Reverside

Senior Systems Analyst Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town
We are looking for Systems AnalystProfessionals with 3-5yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Systems Analyst Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing systems for improvement, recommend new system processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.
Systems Analyst Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluate company systems and current processes
- Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures
- Evaluate company performance, information, and formats
- Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs
- Track company systems progress and report on progress
- Develop procedures to improve existing systems
- Research and compare hardware and software needs to make recommendations for the company
- Advise on best practices
- Plan and implement supportive business solutions
- Document and create reports on systems effectiveness
- Recommend new system developments
- Analyze relevant data
- Translate data for presentation to other team members
- Enhance company business performance
- Create a guide to system updates
- Present key information to IT teams for improvements
- Estimate and establish costs of upgrades and improvements
- Address issues of existing systems
- Compile, write, and distribute system process specifications
Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications
- A relevant degree or diploma as qualification
- 3-5 years of previous experience in business systems analyst
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.
- Able to analyze system records and translate data
- Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management
- Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
- Self-motivated and self-directed