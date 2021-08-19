Intermediate to Senior System Analyst at Reverside

Senior Systems Analyst Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking for Systems AnalystProfessionals with 3-5yearssolid development experience in Systems Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Systems Analyst Job Summary

We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst to join our growing organization. In this position, you will analyze existing systems for improvement, recommend new system processes, and keep detailed reports of all structural and process changes. You must follow best practices and align with company goals while creating better procedures and solutions to increase performance and revenue.

Systems Analyst Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluate company systems and current processes

Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures

Evaluate company performance, information, and formats

Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs

Track company systems progress and report on progress

Develop procedures to improve existing systems

Research and compare hardware and software needs to make recommendations for the company

Advise on best practices

Plan and implement supportive business solutions

Document and create reports on systems effectiveness

Recommend new system developments

Analyze relevant data

Translate data for presentation to other team members

Enhance company business performance

Create a guide to system updates

Present key information to IT teams for improvements

Estimate and establish costs of upgrades and improvements

Address issues of existing systems

Compile, write, and distribute system process specifications

Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

A relevant degree or diploma as qualification

3-5 years of previous experience in business systems analyst

of previous experience in business systems analyst Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.

Able to analyze system records and translate data

Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Self-motivated and self-directed

Learn more/Apply for this position