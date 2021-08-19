IT Business Analyst

The Business Analyst (BA) plays an active part in driving innovative and scalable solutions to bring value to business, as well as covering the solution’s lifecycle management to suit respective markets.
Your key activities will include:
- Being part in the product’s lifecycle management and ensures that any solution is chosen to fulfill known and understood business requirements, fitting into the Product roadmap definitions and continuously providing business value over its lifecycle.
- Collaborate with IT Business Partners, Stakeholders, Product Owner and Development Team (Tester, Developer, IT Architects, Adoption Services, external Vendors)
- Collaborate and take inspirations from networks and other chapters and PI orgs
- Display skills and capabilities in the area of business partnering and/or product management.
- Take on the additional role of Squad Lead where appropriate
- Explore opportunities and initiatives to grow, in self-assignment way
- Act as an interface between business and IT functions and as a contact point for business leads in order to launch initiatives, leading and driving the scoping phase.
- Collaborate with IT Business Partners and/or Product Managers in business development activities like translating business strategy in technology enabled strategies, C-POD activities, portfolio management processes, feasibility studies, clarifying available technology on the market and vendor selection (RFI/RFP/RFQ)
- Strive for harmonization of business processes across sites and departments by propagating common standardized data models, applications and technologies that are in line with the cross-functional or functional Informatics strategies and architectures.
Desired Skills:
- Bachelors Degree or relevant technical or business discipline
- 5 Years Business Analyst experince
- Accountable and results oriented
- Customer Service
- Business Domain knowledge in commercial excellence
- Certified in atleast one agile framework or methodology
- Has practical knowledge of IIBA
- Experience in Pharmaceutical /Banking/Insurance/Govenment Health Service
About The Employer:
Multi National Pharmacautical Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Performance Based Bonus