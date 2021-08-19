IT Business Analyst

The Business Analyst (BA) plays an active part in driving innovative and scalable solutions to bring value to business, as well as covering the solution’s lifecycle management to suit respective markets.

Your key activities will include:

Being part in the product’s lifecycle management and ensures that any solution is chosen to fulfill known and understood business requirements, fitting into the Product roadmap definitions and continuously providing business value over its lifecycle.

Collaborate with IT Business Partners, Stakeholders, Product Owner and Development Team (Tester, Developer, IT Architects, Adoption Services, external Vendors)

Collaborate and take inspirations from networks and other chapters and PI orgs

Display skills and capabilities in the area of business partnering and/or product management.

Take on the additional role of Squad Lead where appropriate

Explore opportunities and initiatives to grow, in self-assignment way

Act as an interface between business and IT functions and as a contact point for business leads in order to launch initiatives, leading and driving the scoping phase.

Collaborate with IT Business Partners and/or Product Managers in business development activities like translating business strategy in technology enabled strategies, C-POD activities, portfolio management processes, feasibility studies, clarifying available technology on the market and vendor selection (RFI/RFP/RFQ)

Strive for harmonization of business processes across sites and departments by propagating common standardized data models, applications and technologies that are in line with the cross-functional or functional Informatics strategies and architectures.

Desired Skills:

Bachelors Degree or relevant technical or business discipline

5 Years Business Analyst experince

Accountable and results oriented

Customer Service

Business Domain knowledge in commercial excellence

Certified in atleast one agile framework or methodology

Has practical knowledge of IIBA

Experience in Pharmaceutical /Banking/Insurance/Govenment Health Service

About The Employer:

Multi National Pharmacautical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Performance Based Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position