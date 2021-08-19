MS SQL Developer

The primary function of this role is to develop and maintain software for the business’s portfolio of solutions. This function will require interaction with other development, operations, and implementation team members.

This person will be the go-between their Operations department and their Dev team. This person will be managing projects and dealing with clients to ensure the implementation of their solutions.

Responsibilities:

Develop solutions or modules to meet requirements.

Maintain existing and new software.

Ensure software quality prior to user testing.

Review and troubleshoot issues with the operation teams. Knowledge, education, and experience required:

Relevant courses and education from reputable institutions.

Development technologies should include .NET 3.5+, C#, Angular framework, Typescript, JavaScript, Entity Framework, T-SQL, and Web API.

Proficiency in using various development tools including MS Visual Studio and source control tools.

Additional experience on MS SQL and Azure technologies will be beneficial.

4-5 years relevant, continuous and current work experience

Successful candidates will be contacted within 4 to 5 working days.

Please email your cv with skill matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

Database Administration

Developer

MS Visual Studio

C#

.Net

Javascript

TSQL

AZURE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

