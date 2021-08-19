Project Manager at Mediro ICT

An Automotive Giant is looking for a Project Manager with 10- 12years’ experience. Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status

Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer

Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team

Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP

Performs development and operations of applications and features

Performs penetration testing and ensures complianceMinimum RequirementsIT / Business Degree

Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)

Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black beltAt least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)Jira and ConfluenceSAP BOTest AutomationQliksenseOracle, Postgres (SQL) (relational databases understanding)AWS

