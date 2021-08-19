Project Manager at Mediro ICT

An Automotive Giant is looking for a Project Manager with 10- 12years’ experience. Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status
Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer
Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team
Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP
Performs development and operations of applications and features
Performs penetration testing and ensures complianceMinimum RequirementsIT / Business Degree
Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)
Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black beltAt least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)Jira and ConfluenceSAP BOTest AutomationQliksenseOracle, Postgres (SQL) (relational databases understanding)AWS