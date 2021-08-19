Project Manager IT

The Project Manager is responsible for ensuring that projects are planned, that required resources are allocated, that risk is covered, and that projects are delivered within budget, according to client expectations, and within the set time frames. The Project Manager ensures that communication on project progress between project participants are consistent and appropriate

Receive requests from internal stakeholders for projects

Evaluate available resources against required resources

Compile or assist in compiling budgets for projects using a bottom-up or top-down approach

Attend and participate in client start up meetings

Schedule regular update session with project participants to obtain feedback on project progress (actual versus agreed timelines and milestones)

Communicate project progress (risk, milestones achieved, upcoming milestones, and current

status) to project participants and/or client

Check project progress between milestones with project participants

Arrange the internal delivery meeting to prepare team for the client delivery meeting

Assist employees in managing their project time and ensure the optimal scheduling or employee time

Desired Soft skills:

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and servant leadership skills

Be innovative and creative in providing alternative solutions or ideas

Proven record of problem-solving abilities and conflict facilitation

Very good organisational skills

Behavioural Competencies:

Proactive

Dynamic and energetic

Ability to take initiative

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative)

Strong sense of accountability

Flexibility and ability to work overtime when required

Team player but must be able to self-manage

Planning and organising

Excellent time management skills

Desired Skills:

Dynamic and energetic

Proactive

Flexibility and ability to work overtime when required

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their team as a Project Manager.

