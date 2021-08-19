SAP ABAP Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Software Specialist on Joburg seeks the technical expertise of an ambitious and solutions-driven SAP ABAP Developer to join its team. You will require a Degree in Business Informatics/Computer Science or equivalent education with corresponding professional experience, SAP MM/SD, IDOCS & Web Services, experience with ABAP OO techniques with ABAP 7.4 and above, OData Services & UI5, CDS Views and Hana skills. You will also require experience with modules including SAP Retails, PMR, CAR, SD, MM, FI and have strong documentation and meticulous record keeping, including notes from all meetings and decisions taken in projects. Any proficiency in German or French will prove hugely [URL Removed] a critical link between SAP and the [URL Removed] customers as a technical expert in SAP integration projects and assume a leading role in the conception and implementation of integration [URL Removed] –

University Degree or tertiary equivalent with a focus on Business Informatics / Computer Science or comparable education with corresponding professional experience.

Experience/Skills –

Knowledge of SAP technologies and experience in the field of SAP MM / SD

IDOCs and Web Services.

Experience in the field of ABAP development – ABAP OO techniques with experience of new ABAP 7.4 and above.

OData Services and UI5.

CDS Views.

HANA database knowledge.

Experience with the following modules

SAP Retail

PMR

CAR

SD

MM

FI Excellent business standard language in English, oral and written. Fully computer literate (Office: Outlook, Excel, Power Point). Comprehensive IT skills. Strong documentation and meticulous record keeping, including notes from all meetings and decisions taken in projects. Given it is an international project team, documentation is critical to common alignment and achieving results. Ability to take the initiative and self-teach and obtain the necessary skills in learning internal systems such as JIRA, Confluence etc. in support of project delivery and management. Ability to speak in German or French, a strong advantage.



ATTRIBUTES:

Interest in new technologies.

Analytical skills ability to identify problems.

Good time management skills.

Change management skills to ensure that there is high co-operation within the customer environment.

Strong analytical, mathematical and fault-finding skills. Innovative in finding solutions to problems.

Able to establish a trust relationship with the client.

Able to handle situations of conflict and conflict resolution.

Responsible / conscientious ability to complete a task and understand the significance in terms of the bigger customer engagement, as well as within the broader project timelines and understand the interdependencies that exist in delivering a full business solution to the customer.

Integrity / honesty will be working with highly confidential information. Honest worker with a strong work ethic and a desire to be the best.

Must be able to work under pressure Applications are generally mission critical, requiring rapid response to issues, solutions and support

High attention to deal and the ability to remain engaged for long periods of time.

An independent and structured way of working.

Team player with good inter-personal skills. Able to work with both an internal team and also the customers team and their partners to deliver a world-class solution.

Self-motivated. Able to deal with tough problems without giving up and finding new and innovative ways to solve challenges.

Outgoing personality able to communicate and establish relationships with a broad range of personality types.

This is a cross cultural role where communication with people in different countries will be necessary. Being able to communicate clearly and articulately is required.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

SAP

ABAP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position