Senior BI Specialist

Aug 19, 2021

POSITION: Senior BI Specialist / Consultant
LOCATION: Rivonia
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric & relevant tertiary qualification
  • Must have a good working knowledge of SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS
  • Strong SQL experience 4 years plus
  • Reporting Services, Analysis Service
  • Excel Advanced
  • Balancing of reports
  • Must be able to debug, write/create
  • There may be long working hours, so either vehicle or reliable transport is required.
  • Presentable and able to meet with clients.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SBI as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Strong SQL Experience
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Advanced Excel
  • Balancing of reports
  • must be able to debug/write/create

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position