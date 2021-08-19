POSITION: Senior BI Specialist / Consultant
LOCATION: Rivonia
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric & relevant tertiary qualification
- Must have a good working knowledge of SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS
- Strong SQL experience 4 years plus
- Reporting Services, Analysis Service
- Excel Advanced
- Balancing of reports
- Must be able to debug, write/create
- There may be long working hours, so either vehicle or reliable transport is required.
- Presentable and able to meet with clients.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SBI as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Strong SQL Experience
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- SQL Server Analysis Services
- Advanced Excel
- Balancing of reports
- must be able to debug/write/create
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate