Senior C# / Azure Developer (Autonomous Transportation Systems) TB1566 & TB1567 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number or Work Permit holders in South Africa may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is looking for a Senior C# Developer/Azure Cloud Specialist to join their teams of rock-solid cloud specialists developing an Autonomous Transportation Systems solutions for the Groups plants. Must have +8 years experience in as a Software Engineer and +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms (Azure). Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office. Must be willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed] Looking for:

We are looking for a Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join our Clients teams of rock-solid cloud specialists developing an Autonomous Transportation Systems solution for the Groups plants.

In this position, you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends, which mainly include topics like Cloud and Edge computing.

Our services mainly run on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. If you are a passionate developer, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Job functions:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Strong presentation skills.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Minimum RequirementsTechnical skills and experience required:

IT Degree/Diploma

Azure Certifications advantageous (Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate or Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert)

At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

+2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms (Azure).

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture.

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment.

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases.

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns: Domain-driven design (DDD), Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS), Factory pattern, Repo pattern etc.

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions.

Must have a good understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Advantageous:

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps: MS Azure: Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

IoT-Hub, Event-Hub, Service Bus

Stream Analytics, Function Applications etc.

