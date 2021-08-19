Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Wonderful chance to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.
You will need a clear understanding of integration between different technologies as well as the coordination between development and support environments.
The opportunity requires a minimum of 6 years commercial experience with Java and Cloud architecture:
- Angular
- Ajax
- Node.js
- [URL Removed]
- User Experience Analysis
- Hybrid Mobile Apps
- Continuous Integration
- Jenkins
- Sonar
- Subversion
- Glassfish Server
- NetBeans
- Spring Framework
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- Cloud Architecture
- JAX-RS
- Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework
Reference Number for this position is GZ53404 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand with a Semi Remote arrangement offering a contract rate of R500 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
