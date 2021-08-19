Senior Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Midrand/ Remote – R900 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Java Software Cloud Engineer opportunity available in a team of fellow Java professionals building software systems of the future! They work on the latest technologies as they looking to creating the next generation of software systems for their Group’s future in-house Car Data & Fleet systems.

You typically will have at least +8 years’ commercial experience with Java technologies and some Cloud knowledgede. The technology landscape includes:

Java

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven

SQL

NoSQL

Restful Services

Kafka

AWS

MQTT

Angular

React

Karma

Jasmine

Reference Number for this position is GZ53257 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and remote, offering a contract rate of between R750 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

