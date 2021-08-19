Software Developer

Aug 19, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or related discipline

Responsibilities:

  • Liaise with senior IT members in Cape Town and build software and processes accordingly
  • Design clean and simple solutions
  • Ensure that elegant robust code is written
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
  • Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
  • Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written
  • Ensure that build automation scripts are written
  • Assist with analysis where required

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years worth of professional development experience
  • Strong software design skills
  • Strong understanding of software development process.
  • Proficiency in programming languages (T-SQL, C#)
  • Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
  • Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
  • Needs to be a critical thinker with good troubleshooting capabilities, including knowing when to log for future investigations.
  • Needs to have good clear communication skills

Nice to have:

  • Development using Scala
  • Development for reports in FO / Crystal / SSRS
  • Development of monitoring and alerting in Grafana / Redgate / Dynatrace

Learn more/Apply for this position