Software Developer

Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or related discipline
Responsibilities:
- Liaise with senior IT members in Cape Town and build software and processes accordingly
- Design clean and simple solutions
- Ensure that elegant robust code is written
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
- Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written
- Ensure that build automation scripts are written
- Assist with analysis where required
Requirements:
- At least 5 years worth of professional development experience
- Strong software design skills
- Strong understanding of software development process.
- Proficiency in programming languages (T-SQL, C#)
- Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
- Needs to be a critical thinker with good troubleshooting capabilities, including knowing when to log for future investigations.
- Needs to have good clear communication skills
Nice to have:
- Development using Scala
- Development for reports in FO / Crystal / SSRS
- Development of monitoring and alerting in Grafana / Redgate / Dynatrace