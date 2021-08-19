SQL Data Engineer – Cape Town – Contract at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An international investment management company with clientele that includes institutional investors, individual investors, insurance companies, trusts, foundations, and foreign institutions is looking to utilize the services of a SQL Data Engineer on a long-term contract.
The ideal candidate has a strong understanding of both technical aspects and business needs relating to data.
Requirements:
- BSC. Degree in Computer Science, or a related subject
- 6-8 years’ experience working with database systems (Essential)
- Dimensional Modelling expertise
- Datawarehouse design expertise
- Ralph Kimball methodology (essential)
- Experience building a data platform
- ETL Development expertise
- Data Visualization tool expertise (Power BI desirable)
- AWS deployment (desirable)
- Asset management industry experience would be an advantage
- Knowledge of AWS and cloud deployment is highly advantageous.
- Knowledge of financial services industry is highly advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Modeling
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma