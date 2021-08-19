SQL Data Engineer – Cape Town – Contract at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An international investment management company with clientele that includes institutional investors, individual investors, insurance companies, trusts, foundations, and foreign institutions is looking to utilize the services of a SQL Data Engineer on a long-term contract.

The ideal candidate has a strong understanding of both technical aspects and business needs relating to data.

Requirements:

BSC. Degree in Computer Science, or a related subject

6-8 years’ experience working with database systems (Essential)

Dimensional Modelling expertise

Datawarehouse design expertise

Ralph Kimball methodology (essential)

Experience building a data platform

ETL Development expertise

Data Visualization tool expertise (Power BI desirable)

AWS deployment (desirable)

Asset management industry experience would be an advantage

Knowledge of AWS and cloud deployment is highly advantageous.

Knowledge of financial services industry is highly advantageous.

