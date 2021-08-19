System Administrator M&E at International Development Group Service

INTRODUCTION

This Statement of Work (SOW) is for a suitably qualified person to work as a consultant with the South Africa Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment (DFFE) and IDG. The successful candidate is expected to spend forty (40) hours per week for up to thirty-six (36) months working within DFFE as a System Administrator M&E. The selected candidate will work in the DFFE offices, within DFFE policy and procedures, under the direct supervision of the DFFE Chief Director of Climate Change Monitoring and Evaluation – Change Information. The selected candidate will be required to report monthly to IDG on progress toward the Key Performance Areas detailed within this SOW.

JOB PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE

Design, develop, maintain, provide guidance and continuously improve Climate Change Monitoring and Evaluation databases and systems and report climate change information in respect of the department’s national and international reporting obligations as captured in domestic climate change policies and conventions.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Develop MS SQL Server-based web applications, using .NET and Javascript, focusing on systems to be transferred to the Department of Environmental Affairs and integrated with the South African Risk and Vulnerability Atlas.

Undertake smaller JavaScript/ Python/ .NET development projects – largely aimed at service integration and user interface improvements, and configuration of user-facing applications and websites utilising a collection of components and services.

Managing Directorate’s information and report [URL Removed] data management system support and monitor the NCCIS, SharePoint systems and SAGERS.

Climate Change system administrationManagement of Electronic Climate Change related documents

Climate Change Information Management Support Programme

Requirements and Evaluation Criteria

Post Requirements and Evaluation Criteria in respect of KPA1:

Develop MS SQL Server-based web applications, using .NET and Javascript, focusing on systems to be transferred to the Department of Environmental Affairs and integrated with the South African Risk and Vulnerability Atlas.

National Climate Change Monitoring and Evaluation, including, among others, the design, development, implementation, testing and migration of National Climate Change Monitoring and Evaluation Systems. To this end, the following tasks, among others, must be carried out efficiently and effectively:

input into the “state of the air” chapter of the national State of Environment Report.

the compilation of reports on problems, priority areas, trends and new data requirements;

the analysis of data;

the sorting and storage of data; DB Sever and Application Server

the collection of data;

the identification of information requirements;

The National Climate Change

Monitoring and Evaluation Systems (SACCMES) is designed, developed, implemented, tested, and rolled-out.

The availability of accurate, current and complete climate change information.

The ease of access to Chief Directorate’s

climate change monitoring and evaluation information by all stakeholders.

Post Requirements and Evaluation Criteria in respect of KPA1:Undertake smaller JavaScript/ Python/ .NET development projects – largely aimed at service integration and user interface improvements, and configuration of user-facing applications and websites utilising a collection of components and services.

Ensuring that all relevant systems developed and integrated in the National Climate Change Information System for thechief directorate are restructured using the similar technology of the National Climate Change Information System.

Ensure the Technology used documents and links are available.

National guidelines for various standard procedures available

Post Requirements and Evaluation Criteria in respect of KPA3:

Managing Directorate’s information and report analysis.

Improve data management system support and monitor the NCCIS, SharePoint systems and SAGERS.

Analysis of climate change Monitoring and Evaluation databases and the preparation of reports, including, among others the analysis of atmospheric data and assisting with the preparation of reports from NCCRD, SharePoint Systems and the greenhouse gas module of the South African Greenhouse Gas Information System).

Data analysis, trend and alert reports available to Chief Directorate and

external stakeholders.

Data and information provided to users and management.

Climate Change system administration

Providing guidance and assistance with regard to IT-related

issues to the Chief Directorate.

Chief Directorate being able to execute its functions.

Climate Change Information Management Support Programme

Participation in external capacity development,

including, among others:

the identification of capacity development requirements;

the design of capacity development programmes;

the collection of source information;

input into the development of educational material; and

input into the implementation of capacity development programmes.

Positive feedback from provinces and

High quality data from provinces and municipalities.

Training assessments.

Properly informed Capacity development programmes.

Properly informed Educational material.

Assisting with the building and maintaining a highlevel of monitoring competency at provincial and local government levels through input into implemented training programmes, seminars, workshops, etc.

Training course materials

Proceedings of seminars and workshops

Course appraisals

Feedback from provincial and local government

Monitoring and modelling capacity support, including, active involvement in the development of implementation manuals, guidelines, software, standard formats, templates and best practise case studies aimed at the efficient and effective implementation of international, national, provincial and local air quality monitoring and modelling systems

Implementation manuals.

Standard formats.

Best practise case studies

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge:

Good IT skills in networking (internet connection, routing and switching) SQL Databases, and XML/ JSON.

Information management techniques, methodologies, systems and the latest technologies.

The use of sophisticated information and communication technology.

Scientific practise, procedures and protocols.

Climate Change systems analysis would also be an advantage, but not a prerequisite.

Project management skills

Some experience in Google Apps, spatial databases, programming and mapping technology, and utilising cloud-based servers (Amazon, Google)

Skills:

Efficient and modular programming approach

Good Microsoft office skills

Knowledge of Microsoft 365 and SharePoint systems.

Learning field:

Cloud-based services and applications.

Scientific, Engineering or IT fields

Public service procedures and prescripts

Public service administration

Personal Attributes

Ability to work in a multi- skilled team

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to meet tight deadlines

Attention to detail

Self-motivated

Desired Skills:

IT

climate change

MS SQL

Sharepoint

NCCRD

Python

NET development

SAGERS.

About The Employer:

BACKGROUND

The U.S. Government (USG), through USAID/SA, has partnered with the South African Government, through DFFE, to support Low Emissions Development (LED) or green growth. These efforts are part of a broader USG initiative called Enhanced Capacity for Low Emissions Development (EC-LEDS) which supports developing countries’ efforts to pursue long-term, transformative development and accelerate sustainable, climate-resilient economic growth while slowing the growth of greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative builds capacities in partner countries, provides targeted technical assistance and builds a shared global knowledge base on LEDS. This support is country-driven, creating and implementing local LEDs assistance tailored to each country’s unique capacity, technical, analytical, and policy needs. The USG’s commitment to partnering with the South African Government (SAG) on Low Emissions Development was formalized in an agreement with the South African National Treasury in December 2011. While the support program works across economic sectors and Ministries, the DFFE is the lead coordinating Ministry. USAID/SA engaged IDG to implement the SA-LED project.

Learn more/Apply for this position