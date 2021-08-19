Technical Lead at Parvana

Aug 19, 2021

Technical Lead (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • Although this organisation is over 15 years old and very stable, it has retained it’s start-up energy level. The focus on strong relationships with both clients and staff. The team is energetic, innovative and enjoys continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge building in a truly Agile manner.

    The organization is strongly Microsoft aligned with proven Azure capabilities. Based in the CBD, they have progressive views about flexi-time and remote work opportunities. You would be rewarded with a monthly bonus program, 18 +days annual leave and numerous other benefits. It is a highly cosmopolitan work environment with a very flat organisational structure offering a variety of promotional opportunities.

Responsibilities:

  • Handling escalations from Tier2, Tier1 and Junior IT Pros.

  • Empowering and mentoring Tier 1’s and Tier 2 IT Professionals.

  • Ensuring adoption of simplified ITIL Framework – Incident, change and problem management.

  • Effective problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.

  • Identifying problematic areas and implementing strategic solutions to resolve them.

  • Technical project architect & project leaders.

  • Ensuring clients are satisfied with the services and value delivered.

  • Escalating client issues / risks are escalated to the account manager.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 Years Experience in Technical Lead Role
  • Experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.
  • Azure Virtual Machines and virtual networks, platform as a service (PaaS) for IT Pros, using PowerShell for automation and management and migrating from on-prem to the cloud
  • Ability to utilise the next generation of cloud-optimized networks, applications and web services.
  • Experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP
  • Experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.
  • Great understanding of the ITIL Framework.
  • Brilliant with a support ticketing system and guiding a team in beating SLA targets.
  • The ability to guide and up-skill team members by sharing knowledge.
  • Excellent problem-solving and strategic thinking.
  • Brilliant communication skills with the ability to explain complex topics in easily understood, concise language to our customers.
  • Ambition, eagerness to learn and improve, passion for tech and the future of the technology industry.

Bonus Skills / Attributes:

  • Experience with Autotask or Nable
  • Microsoft Certified Professional – Azure or
  • Certified Meraki Networking Architect, Certified Meraki Network Operator
  • Sophos Certified Engineer

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position