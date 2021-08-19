Technical Lead at Parvana

Technical Lead (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Although this organisation is over 15 years old and very stable, it has retained it’s start-up energy level. The focus on strong relationships with both clients and staff. The team is energetic, innovative and enjoys continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge building in a truly Agile manner.
The organization is strongly Microsoft aligned with proven Azure capabilities. Based in the CBD, they have progressive views about flexi-time and remote work opportunities. You would be rewarded with a monthly bonus program, 18 +days annual leave and numerous other benefits. It is a highly cosmopolitan work environment with a very flat organisational structure offering a variety of promotional opportunities.
Responsibilities:
- Handling escalations from Tier2, Tier1 and Junior IT Pros.
- Empowering and mentoring Tier 1’s and Tier 2 IT Professionals.
- Ensuring adoption of simplified ITIL Framework – Incident, change and problem management.
- Effective problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.
- Identifying problematic areas and implementing strategic solutions to resolve them.
- Technical project architect & project leaders.
- Ensuring clients are satisfied with the services and value delivered.
- Escalating client issues / risks are escalated to the account manager.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 Years Experience in Technical Lead Role
- Experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.
- Azure Virtual Machines and virtual networks, platform as a service (PaaS) for IT Pros, using PowerShell for automation and management and migrating from on-prem to the cloud
- Ability to utilise the next generation of cloud-optimized networks, applications and web services.
- Experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP
- Experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.
- Great understanding of the ITIL Framework.
- Brilliant with a support ticketing system and guiding a team in beating SLA targets.
- The ability to guide and up-skill team members by sharing knowledge.
- Excellent problem-solving and strategic thinking.
- Brilliant communication skills with the ability to explain complex topics in easily understood, concise language to our customers.
- Ambition, eagerness to learn and improve, passion for tech and the future of the technology industry.
Bonus Skills / Attributes:
- Experience with Autotask or Nable
- Microsoft Certified Professional – Azure or
- Certified Meraki Networking Architect, Certified Meraki Network Operator
- Sophos Certified Engineer
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]