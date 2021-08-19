Trainee Data Analyst

My client is looking for a B-Eng (Industrial) graduate, with experience in SQL Progamming languages(R/Python) and PowerBI or similar to join this thriving FMCG company situated in the Winelands/Paarl/Groot Drakenstein Area.
Key Skills:
- Advanced Excel Skills/MS Office skills
- PowerBI and/or similar
- SQL, R, or other programming language experience beneficial
- Attention to detail, critical thinker and analytical (data driven)
- Proactive self-starter
Our ideal candidate should have the following:
- B.Eng (Industrial) Degree
- 0-2 years Analyst experience in a FMCG environment will be an advantage
- Own Vehicle / Access to vehicle daily essential due to travelling distance
Applicants to please upload a copy of their CV and transcript ( in one attachment) to apply. Pleases make sure you evidence your experience in the above. Don’t delay, apply today.