Trainee Data Analyst

Aug 19, 2021

My client is looking for a B-Eng (Industrial) graduate, with experience in SQL Progamming languages(R/Python) and PowerBI or similar to join this thriving FMCG company situated in the Winelands/Paarl/Groot Drakenstein Area.

Key Skills:

  • Advanced Excel Skills/MS Office skills
  • PowerBI and/or similar
  • SQL, R, or other programming language experience beneficial
  • Attention to detail, critical thinker and analytical (data driven)
  • Proactive self-starter

Our ideal candidate should have the following:

  • B.Eng (Industrial) Degree
  • 0-2 years Analyst experience in a FMCG environment will be an advantage
  • Own Vehicle / Access to vehicle daily essential due to travelling distance

Applicants to please upload a copy of their CV and transcript ( in one attachment) to apply. Pleases make sure you evidence your experience in the above. Don’t delay, apply today.

