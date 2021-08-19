Trainee Data Analyst

My client is looking for a B-Eng (Industrial) graduate, with experience in SQL Progamming languages(R/Python) and PowerBI or similar to join this thriving FMCG company situated in the Winelands/Paarl/Groot Drakenstein Area.

Key Skills:

Advanced Excel Skills/MS Office skills

PowerBI and/or similar

SQL, R, or other programming language experience beneficial

Attention to detail, critical thinker and analytical (data driven)

Proactive self-starter

Our ideal candidate should have the following:

B.Eng (Industrial) Degree

0-2 years Analyst experience in a FMCG environment will be an advantage

Own Vehicle / Access to vehicle daily essential due to travelling distance

Applicants to please upload a copy of their CV and transcript ( in one attachment) to apply. Pleases make sure you evidence your experience in the above. Don’t delay, apply today.

Learn more/Apply for this position