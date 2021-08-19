Web Developer

Web Developer/Software Developer – Port Elizabeth – Market Related Salary

The Developer Role is a position that requires knowledge across multiple areas of Software Development, using multiple languages (knowledge & basic principles). The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications and websites, as well as new projects.

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.

Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB)

Driver’s license and own transport essential

Results driven, positive and professional disposition

Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines

Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.

Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Responsibilities:

Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.

Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).

Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.

Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:

Gridbox

Integrate data from various platforms

