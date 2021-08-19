Web Developer/Software Developer – Port Elizabeth – Market Related Salary
The Developer Role is a position that requires knowledge across multiple areas of Software Development, using multiple languages (knowledge & basic principles). The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications and websites, as well as new projects.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.
- Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB)
- Driver’s license and own transport essential
- Results driven, positive and professional disposition
- Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines
- Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
- Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
Responsibilities:
- Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
- Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).
- Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.
- Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:
- Gridbox
Integrate data from various platforms
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- developer
- design
- software developer
- web developer
- SQL
- Database
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma