Web Developer

Aug 19, 2021

Web Developer/Software Developer – Port Elizabeth – Market Related Salary

The Developer Role is a position that requires knowledge across multiple areas of Software Development, using multiple languages (knowledge & basic principles). The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications and websites, as well as new projects.

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.
  • Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB)
  • Driver’s license and own transport essential
  • Results driven, positive and professional disposition
  • Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines
  • Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
  • Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
  • Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).
  • Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.
  • Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:
  • Gridbox

Integrate data from various platforms

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • design
  • software developer
  • web developer
  • SQL
  • Database

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

