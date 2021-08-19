Wits DigiMine to host annual digital mining seminar

Mining’s digital future comes under the spotlight again at the University of the Witwatersrand in September, with the Wits Mining Institute’s annual digital mining technology seminar.

Hosted by the Wits Sibanye-Stillwater Digital Mining Laboratory (DigiMine), the event takes place from 28 – 30 September 2021 at the University of Witwatersrand Club. The seminar focuses on digital technology trends, including innovative case studies and research by DigiMine, WMI and partners that showcase the valuable collaboration between the mining industry and academia.

With Visiting Professor Fred Cawood as the Programme Director, the seminar will include a keynote address by Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman on his company’s view of mining in the digital age. Other keynote addresses will be given by Professor Ian Jandrell, Wits Deputy Vice-Chancellor Systems and Operations, and Alex Fenn, Sibanye-Stillwater Group Head of Innovation.

“We will continue with 2020’s successful hybrid format, with the seminar running virtually while in-r0om delegates also participate,” says Professor Cawood.

“The seminar is for anyone interested in the future of mining, its world of work and how digital mining technologies are applied in the underground environment,” says DigiMine’s Head, Ahsan Mahboob. “We will showcase our laboratory and our research agenda to develop digital technologies for mining applications.”

The seminar will include a range of informative and interactive sessions highlighting technological systems for the mining industry. Fenn emphasises the value of the advanced fundamental and applied research to be covered, and the value of application through real word case studies.

“The seminar provides a unique bridge between industry and academia, which is particularly important in this age of rapid change and technological potential,” he says.

The seminar can be attended for a certificate of attendance, which requires attendance of all three days, or for a certificate of competence by successfully completing the class work. Participants can earn 10 continuous professional development (CPD) points from this short course, as it is accredited by Wits University and is registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

The annual DigiMine seminar will include a visit to the DigiMine laboratory, demonstrating the work process and highlighting aspects of best practice technology and systems. Selected postgraduate research students and technology partners will present their work and demonstrate their solutions – highlighting the symbiotic relationship between the DigiMine’s research agenda and the mining sector.

There will be case studies on best practice systems – and opportunities for individual delegates and groups to participate in simulated environments.