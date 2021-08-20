Advanced DevOps Engineer

The Role: Our Client is looking for an Advanced DevOps Engineer who can form a part of a team that implement features utilizing the agile methodology, implement quality solution’s complying with the company’s standards and assist with software development to join their team of expects.Essential functions:Projects:

Form part of a team that implement features utilizingthe agile methodology.

Review and present proposed technical solution toTeam prior to implementation.

Implement quality solutions on time, whilstcomplying with BMW and Team standards.

Preparation of system/technical documentation

Demonstrations of functionality implemented

Unit tests

Quality assurance

Deployments

Enhance and implement monitoring capability

Advise on infrastructure management

Assist with software development when needed

Operational Support:

Assist 2nd level support team to resolve productionissues within SLA

Assist with facilitating emergency changes requiredon production environment.

Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues onnon-production and production environments whenneeded.

Root cause analysis of Production RelatedIncidents.

Assist with release notes and deploymentdocumentation for future releases

Ensure production support documentation ismaintained in Confluence

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Experience required:

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Developmentand Support of custom developed applications

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between differenttechnologies

Coordination between development and supportenvironments

Planning and monitoring

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement??s analysis

Document requirements in appropriate formatdepending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Technical Skills:The following is important:

Frontend:

Angular 10+

Typescript

Karma/Jasmine

HTML/CSS

HTML Custom Elements

Backend:

Quarkus

Java 11

J2EE

JUnit

SQL Queries and optimisation

JAX-RS

JPA, JTA, ORM

Flyway

PostgreSQL

Maven

Jira/Confluence

X-Ray

BitBucket

git

Jenkins

Kibana

Grafana

The following is advantageous:

Frontend:

NgRx

AngularJS

Webpac

Backend:

Mutinyo Vert.x

Hibernate

Microprofile

Json-B

OpenAPI

Kafka

Mockito

Rest Assured

Glassfish / Payara

Eclipselink

Apigee

Postman

SonarQube

Node.js

Shell scripts

Fortify

Contrast ASSESS

OAUTH2

Selenium

Gatling

Prometheus

AWS EC2, MSK, API Gateway, Aurora, Cloudwatch

Akamai

BMC Remedy IT Service Management

Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:

Good communication skills

Teamwork and collaboration

Adaptability

Problem solving

Willingness to travel from time to time as per projectneeds.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills withability to communicate effectively (both verbally andwritten) with both technical and non-technicalcolleagues / users.

Should be willing to interact with our customers. Inmost cases they will be foreign customers andlanguage barriers might exist

Ability to work as part of a team, inter-dependant aswell as independently and submit deliverables ontime and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics ?? this is of utmostimportance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required.

