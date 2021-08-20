The Role: Our Client is looking for an Advanced DevOps Engineer who can form a part of a team that implement features utilizing the agile methodology, implement quality solution’s complying with the company’s standards and assist with software development to join their team of expects.Essential functions:Projects:
- Form part of a team that implement features utilizingthe agile methodology.
- Review and present proposed technical solution toTeam prior to implementation.
- Implement quality solutions on time, whilstcomplying with BMW and Team standards.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation
- Demonstrations of functionality implemented
- Unit tests
- Quality assurance
- Deployments
- Enhance and implement monitoring capability
- Advise on infrastructure management
- Assist with software development when needed
Operational Support:
- Assist 2nd level support team to resolve productionissues within SLA
- Assist with facilitating emergency changes requiredon production environment.
- Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues onnon-production and production environments whenneeded.
- Root cause analysis of Production RelatedIncidents.
- Assist with release notes and deploymentdocumentation for future releases
- Ensure production support documentation ismaintained in Confluence
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Experience required:
- Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Developmentand Support of custom developed applications
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between differenttechnologies
- Coordination between development and supportenvironments
- Planning and monitoring
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement??s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate formatdepending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Technical Skills:The following is important:
Frontend:
- Angular 10+
- Typescript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS
- HTML Custom Elements
Backend:
- Quarkus
- Java 11
- J2EE
- JUnit
- SQL Queries and optimisation
- JAX-RS
- JPA, JTA, ORM
- Flyway
- PostgreSQL
- Maven
- Jira/Confluence
- X-Ray
- BitBucket
- git
- Jenkins
- Kibana
- Grafana
The following is advantageous:
Frontend:
- NgRx
- AngularJS
- Webpac
Backend:
- Mutinyo Vert.x
- Hibernate
- Microprofile
- Json-B
- OpenAPI
- Kafka
- Mockito
- Rest Assured
- Glassfish / Payara
- Eclipselink
- Apigee
- Postman
- SonarQube
- Node.js
- Shell scripts
- Fortify
- Contrast ASSESS
- OAUTH2
- Selenium
- Gatling
- Prometheus
- AWS EC2, MSK, API Gateway, Aurora, Cloudwatch
- Akamai
- BMC Remedy IT Service Management
Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:
- Good communication skills
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Adaptability
- Problem solving
- Willingness to travel from time to time as per projectneeds.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills withability to communicate effectively (both verbally andwritten) with both technical and non-technicalcolleagues / users.
- Should be willing to interact with our customers. Inmost cases they will be foreign customers andlanguage barriers might exist
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter-dependant aswell as independently and submit deliverables ontime and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics ?? this is of utmostimportance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required.