Advanced DevOps Engineer

Aug 20, 2021

The Role: Our Client is looking for an Advanced DevOps Engineer who can form a part of a team that implement features utilizing the agile methodology, implement quality solution’s complying with the company’s standards and assist with software development to join their team of expects.Essential functions:Projects:

  • Form part of a team that implement features utilizingthe agile methodology.
  • Review and present proposed technical solution toTeam prior to implementation.
  • Implement quality solutions on time, whilstcomplying with BMW and Team standards.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation
  • Demonstrations of functionality implemented
  • Unit tests
  • Quality assurance
  • Deployments
  • Enhance and implement monitoring capability
  • Advise on infrastructure management
  • Assist with software development when needed

Operational Support:

  • Assist 2nd level support team to resolve productionissues within SLA
  • Assist with facilitating emergency changes requiredon production environment.
  • Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues onnon-production and production environments whenneeded.
  • Root cause analysis of Production RelatedIncidents.
  • Assist with release notes and deploymentdocumentation for future releases
  • Ensure production support documentation ismaintained in Confluence

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Experience required:

  • Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Developmentand Support of custom developed applications
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between differenttechnologies
  • Coordination between development and supportenvironments
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement??s analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate formatdepending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Technical Skills:The following is important:
Frontend:

  • Angular 10+
  • Typescript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS
  • HTML Custom Elements

Backend:

  • Quarkus
  • Java 11
  • J2EE
  • JUnit
  • SQL Queries and optimisation
  • JAX-RS
  • JPA, JTA, ORM
  • Flyway
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • Jira/Confluence
  • X-Ray
  • BitBucket
  • git
  • Jenkins
  • Kibana
  • Grafana

The following is advantageous:
Frontend:

  • NgRx
  • AngularJS
  • Webpac

Backend:

  • Mutinyo Vert.x
  • Hibernate
  • Microprofile
  • Json-B
  • OpenAPI
  • Kafka
  • Mockito
  • Rest Assured
  • Glassfish / Payara
  • Eclipselink
  • Apigee
  • Postman
  • SonarQube
  • Node.js
  • Shell scripts
  • Fortify
  • Contrast ASSESS
  • OAUTH2
  • Selenium
  • Gatling
  • Prometheus
  • AWS EC2, MSK, API Gateway, Aurora, Cloudwatch
  • Akamai
  • BMC Remedy IT Service Management

Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:

  • Good communication skills
  • Teamwork and collaboration
  • Adaptability
  • Problem solving
  • Willingness to travel from time to time as per projectneeds.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills withability to communicate effectively (both verbally andwritten) with both technical and non-technicalcolleagues / users.
  • Should be willing to interact with our customers. Inmost cases they will be foreign customers andlanguage barriers might exist
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter-dependant aswell as independently and submit deliverables ontime and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
  • Above board work ethics ?? this is of utmostimportance.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required.

