Double-digit growth for global hardcopy peripherals

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market expanded for the fourth quarter in a row in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) with shipments growing 13,4% year over year to nearly 22,9-million units.

Shipment value also increased during the quarter with year-over-year growth of 31,2% to $10,2-billion signaling the return to office, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* Inkjet vendors continued to record high shipments to cater to ongoing demand and to fill order backlogs. The Laser market also saw year-over-year growth, another sign that the return to office is underway.

* Seven out of nine regional markets witnessed year-over-year expansion in unit shipments. Similar to last quarter, the common theme for this quarter is that growth was driven by increased demand for low-end devices.

* HP Inc. and Epson grew 11,7% and 57,1% year over year, respectively while Canon declined 5,9% due to semiconductor shortages and stock issues. As with Canon, Brother also experienced significant challenges regarding production and stock availability causing it to contract 4,9% year over year.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2021 (based on unit shipments) Company 2Q21 Unit Shipments 2Q21 Market Share 1Q20 Unit Shipments 2Q20 Market Share 2Q21/2Q20 Growth 1. HP Inc. 9,074,276 39.7% 8,125,369 40.3% +11.7% 2. Epson 4,874,521 21.3% 3,102,046 15.4% +57.1% 3. Canon Group 4,014,762 17.5% 4,267,045 21.1% -5.9% 4. Brother 1,780,906 7.8% 1,871,855 9.3% -4.9% 5. Lenovo 398,551 1.7% 485,664 2.4% -17.9% Others 2,736,837 12.0% 2,324,237 11.5% +17.8% Total 22,879,853 100.0% 20,176,216 100.0% +13.4% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 5, 2021