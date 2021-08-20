Double-digit growth for global hardcopy peripherals

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market expanded for the fourth quarter in a row in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) with shipments growing 13,4% year over year to nearly 22,9-million units.
Shipment value also increased during the quarter with year-over-year growth of 31,2% to $10,2-billion signaling the return to office, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
Notable highlights from the quarter include:
* Inkjet vendors continued to record high shipments to cater to ongoing demand and to fill order backlogs. The Laser market also saw year-over-year growth, another sign that the return to office is underway.
* Seven out of nine regional markets witnessed year-over-year expansion in unit shipments. Similar to last quarter, the common theme for this quarter is that growth was driven by increased demand for low-end devices.
* HP Inc. and Epson grew 11,7% and 57,1% year over year, respectively while Canon declined 5,9% due to semiconductor shortages and stock issues. As with Canon, Brother also experienced significant challenges regarding production and stock availability causing it to contract 4,9% year over year.
|Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2021 (based on unit shipments)
|Company
|2Q21 Unit Shipments
|2Q21 Market Share
|1Q20 Unit Shipments
|2Q20 Market Share
|2Q21/2Q20 Growth
|1. HP Inc.
|9,074,276
|39.7%
|8,125,369
|40.3%
|+11.7%
|2. Epson
|4,874,521
|21.3%
|3,102,046
|15.4%
|+57.1%
|3. Canon Group
|4,014,762
|17.5%
|4,267,045
|21.1%
|-5.9%
|4. Brother
|1,780,906
|7.8%
|1,871,855
|9.3%
|-4.9%
|5. Lenovo
|398,551
|1.7%
|485,664
|2.4%
|-17.9%
|Others
|2,736,837
|12.0%
|2,324,237
|11.5%
|+17.8%
|Total
|22,879,853
|100.0%
|20,176,216
|100.0%
|+13.4%
|Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 5, 2021