Business Analyst

Aug 22, 2021

Northern Suburbs

Overview of position:
Consulting on Various Projects
Hands-on implementer that will be configuring and supporting client solutions. IT-Sense (Strong on database) with an interest in a application design/implementation and the client’s underlying business.
Will be involved in the analysis of data and manipulation etc

Person will be looking at accounting / administration systems and processes and helping develop and implement new processes / systems.
The role will also involve high level project management. (documentation of processes, project plans and attending meetings
Need good documentation skills

Minimum Requirements :

  • Degree -Completed Bcom Informatics – Majors in IT or Bachelor of Sciences major Computer science / IT or Similar
  • Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution
  • With SQL Knowledge Coding (Not Negotiable ) experience
  • Minimum 2 – 5 years’ experience
  • Have excellent communication & Interpersonal skills.
  • Worked on various Projects will be advantageous
  • Excellent command of the English Language – fluently spoken and advantageous if speaks Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • project management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Market leading Financial Services consulting company seeks a Business Analyst with either a completed( BSC)Bachelor of science – IT computer science or BCOM Informatics to pursue /continue their career as a Business Analyst determined and want to be involved in cutting edge technology?

