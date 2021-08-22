Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team.
Key Accountabilities
- Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.
- Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
- Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
- Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.
- Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team
- Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
- Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.
- Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
- Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
- Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.
- Working in an Agile environment
Preferred Qualifications & Experience:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification
- 7 or more years software development experience
Knowledge & Skills
- Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions (required)
- Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g., SOAP or REST (required)
- Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM (beneficial)
- Knowledge of / Experience with SQL (required)
- Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques (required)
System / Programmes:
- C# 6/7 (required)
- .net Core ((beneficial)
- SQL (required)
- WCF (beneficial)
- OO principals and design fundamentals (required)
- Design patterns (required)
- Design principals e.g., SOLID (required)
- TDD (required)
- JavaScript / JSON (beneficial)
- Git (required)
- ALM e.g., Azure (required)
- XML (required)
- BPMN (beneficial)
- UML (beneficial)
- Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban
Skills & Behaviours:
- Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.
- Displays passion in actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.
- Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic, and arousing a strong desire to succeed amongst team members
- Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others
