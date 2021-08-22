Senior Software Developer

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Key Accountabilities

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.

Working in an Agile environment

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Matric

Tertiary qualification

7 or more years software development experience

Knowledge & Skills

Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions (required)

Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g., SOAP or REST (required)

Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM (beneficial)

Knowledge of / Experience with SQL (required)

Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques (required)

System / Programmes:

C# 6/7 (required)

.net Core ((beneficial)

SQL (required)

WCF (beneficial)

OO principals and design fundamentals (required)

Design patterns (required)

Design principals e.g., SOLID (required)

TDD (required)

JavaScript / JSON (beneficial)

Git (required)

ALM e.g., Azure (required)

XML (required)

BPMN (beneficial)

UML (beneficial)

Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban

Skills & Behaviours:

Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.

Displays passion in actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.

Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic, and arousing a strong desire to succeed amongst team members

Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others

