Senior Software Developer

Aug 22, 2021

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Key Accountabilities

  • Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.
  • Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
  • Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
  • Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.
  • Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team
  • Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
  • Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.
  • Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
  • Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
  • Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.
  • Working in an Agile environment

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification
  • 7 or more years software development experience

Knowledge & Skills

  • Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions (required)
  • Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g., SOAP or REST (required)
  • Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM (beneficial)
  • Knowledge of / Experience with SQL (required)
  • Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques (required)

System / Programmes:

  • C# 6/7 (required)
  • .net Core ((beneficial)
  • SQL (required)
  • WCF (beneficial)
  • OO principals and design fundamentals (required)
  • Design patterns (required)
  • Design principals e.g., SOLID (required)
  • TDD (required)
  • JavaScript / JSON (beneficial)
  • Git (required)
  • ALM e.g., Azure (required)
  • XML (required)
  • BPMN (beneficial)
  • UML (beneficial)
  • Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban

Skills & Behaviours:

  • Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.
  • Displays passion in actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.
  • Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic, and arousing a strong desire to succeed amongst team members
  • Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position