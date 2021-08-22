Software Developer

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Software Developer to join their team.

Key Responsibilities

Technical Expertise

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a Development and Operations culture

Relationship Management

Establish, manage and maintain relationships with all stakeholders with regard to ongoing projects in Engineering and development

Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders

Customer Service & TCF

Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.

Ensure all customers are treated fairly.

Required Qualifications

Matric

BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification

Required Experience (relevant or in a similar role)

At least 3 years in software development experience incl. transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g., Angular will be beneficial C# 6/7; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban WCF, CleanCode UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion etc. (required, if no workflow)



Required Knowledge and Skills

Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water / Scrum / Fall

Business management skills

Strong leadership abilities decisive, influential and inspirational.

Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.

A combination of initiation, integration skills.

Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.

Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders

Personal Qualities:

Passionate

Self-motivator

Interpersonal abilities

Value and performance driven

Systematic

Process orientation

Customer focus

Results and action oriented

Integrity & Tenacity

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position