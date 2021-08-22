Software Developer

Aug 22, 2021

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Software Developer to join their team.

Key Responsibilities

Technical Expertise

  • Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.
  • Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
  • Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
  • Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.
  • Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team
  • Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
  • Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.
  • Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
  • Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
  • Work closely with operations to foster a Development and Operations culture

Relationship Management

  • Establish, manage and maintain relationships with all stakeholders with regard to ongoing projects in Engineering and development
  • Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders

Customer Service & TCF

  • Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.
  • Ensure all customers are treated fairly.

Required Qualifications

  • Matric
  • BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification

Required Experience (relevant or in a similar role)

  • At least 3 years in software development experience incl.
    • transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA
    • Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g., Angular will be beneficial
    • C# 6/7; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian
    • Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban
    • WCF, CleanCode
    • UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion etc. (required, if no workflow)

Required Knowledge and Skills

  • Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water / Scrum / Fall
  • Business management skills
  • Strong leadership abilities decisive, influential and inspirational.
  • Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.
  • A combination of initiation, integration skills.
  • Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.
  • Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders

Personal Qualities:

  • Passionate
  • Self-motivator
  • Interpersonal abilities
  • Value and performance driven
  • Systematic
  • Process orientation
  • Customer focus
  • Results and action oriented
  • Integrity & Tenacity

