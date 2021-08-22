Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Software Developer to join their team.
Key Responsibilities
Technical Expertise
- Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.
- Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
- Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
- Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.
- Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team
- Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
- Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.
- Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
- Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
- Work closely with operations to foster a Development and Operations culture
Relationship Management
- Establish, manage and maintain relationships with all stakeholders with regard to ongoing projects in Engineering and development
- Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders
Customer Service & TCF
- Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.
- Ensure all customers are treated fairly.
Required Qualifications
- Matric
- BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification
Required Experience (relevant or in a similar role)
- At least 3 years in software development experience incl.
- transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA
- Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g., Angular will be beneficial
- C# 6/7; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian
- Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban
- WCF, CleanCode
- UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion etc. (required, if no workflow)
Required Knowledge and Skills
- Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water / Scrum / Fall
- Business management skills
- Strong leadership abilities decisive, influential and inspirational.
- Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.
- A combination of initiation, integration skills.
- Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.
- Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders
Personal Qualities:
- Passionate
- Self-motivator
- Interpersonal abilities
- Value and performance driven
- Systematic
- Process orientation
- Customer focus
- Results and action oriented
- Integrity & Tenacity
