Purpose of the role:
- Analyses, documents and updates business requirements for products processes, procedures and/or systems
- Compile business requirements documentation together with the business sponsor and manage the process of compiling business and functional specification documents
- Oversee the compilation of test scripts, compiled through testing and audit the test results. Analyse business and/or technical problems relating to the acquiring infrastructure and provide recommendations and solutions
- 3 years experience in the financial industry
- Have a diploma/degree in IT