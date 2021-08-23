Business Analyst (Information Systems)

Job Description:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping andproduction
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementationand preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile,Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Officesuite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills andProblem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety ofpartners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working onseveral projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Planning of tasks, setting up timelines and tracking of progress to ensure that project deadlines are met
- Design of IT solutions based on API infrastructure/architecture
- Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
- Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
- System Roll out and Go-Live support.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevantequivalent
- Minimum of 2 years experience in IT
- Experience leading complex IT/software projects
- Project Management certifications will be beneficial
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
- Experience designing, testing and maintaining APIs will be beneficial