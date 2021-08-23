Data Analyst

JOB TITLE : DATA ANALYST

JOB TYPE : 12-MONTH FIXED-TERM CONTRACT

LOCATION : CENTURION

SALARY : R 555 000- R 565 000 CTC PER ANNUM

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meets the business requirements.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Relevant University Degree in IT is ESSENTIAL

Min 3 years experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.

Min 3 years experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online is ESSENTIAL

Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.

Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks- the methodologies and Data quality processes

Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required

Certification in database development would be an advantage.

Strong financial services/banking industry experience in dealing with Big Data

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources

Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document

Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions.

Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between the different data sources

Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources

Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance

Create Reports that verifies the results of all development

Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL

Report and manage bugs/defects

Develop test progress reports

Identify and report risks and issues

Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources

