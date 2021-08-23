JOB TITLE : DATA ANALYST
JOB TYPE : 12-MONTH FIXED-TERM CONTRACT
LOCATION : CENTURION
SALARY : R 555 000- R 565 000 CTC PER ANNUM
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meets the business requirements.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Relevant University Degree in IT is ESSENTIAL
- Min 3 years experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.
- Min 3 years experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online is ESSENTIAL
- Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.
- Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks- the methodologies and Data quality processes
- Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required
- Certification in database development would be an advantage.
- Strong financial services/banking industry experience in dealing with Big Data
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources
- Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document
- Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions.
- Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between the different data sources
- Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources
- Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance
- Create Reports that verifies the results of all development
- Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL
- Report and manage bugs/defects
- Develop test progress reports
- Identify and report risks and issues
- Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources
