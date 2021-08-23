Data Analyst

Perform research and analysis on large back-end data sets using a combination of complex querying, business intelligence and proprietary tools.

Identify patterns during investigations and determine paths to issue resolution.

Load and prepare data for new customer setup or vendor implementation.

Handle ad-hoc reporting requests from both internal teams and our customers.

Interact within custom tools and back-end databases to load and investigate data sets.

Participate in the company’s agile development process, documenting requirements and interfacing with development team members.

Compliment the solutions team as SQL Business Analyst/Development player.

Support the business with all business solution requests.

Business process modelling and improvement across various business functions (Finance, HR, Payroll, warehousing, merchandising, stores, and operations.

Support the technical and infra teams with solutions work and support technical background.

Business solutions training and training documentation.

Database design, modelling, and maintenance. All database related support.

SQL Server architecture, storage design, as well as jobs scheduling and maintenance.

Data warehouse design and extension of existing data warehouse. Full ETL end to end workflow of data from disparate legacy systems into data warehouse.

Integration development and improvement between a variety of sources.

E-Commerce integration with ERP.

Stock take process modelling and improvement.

Warehouse Management support and business process implementation on solution.

Support on Warehouse Management Scanner solution.

Full POS support in store.

Business process understanding and support on all retail business processes.

Support Merch team with PO’s, SO’s, Allocations, replenishment, etc.

Scheduled Weekend and Month end process support.

Be available over weekends for support.

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

Business Intelligence Tools

Business Analytics

Data Management

data warehousing

data warehouse

TSQL

data integration

ETL Tools

ETL

SQL

Microsoft Office

Data manipulation

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

MICROSOFT D365

SSDT

C#

VB

financial knowledge

E – Commerce

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

FrontierCo is a Retail company with reknown brands both local and internationally acclaimed.

As a SQL Data Analyst at FrontierCo you will join a team of analysts and developers working on the front lines to support a sophisticated Retail ERP data integration system. You will monitor incoming and outgoing data feeds to ensure they are healthy, and data is passed correctly. You will use strong analytical skills to investigate data anomalies and determine the root cause of processing issues. You will handle requests from system users to perform deep analyses and produce reports from large data sets pulled from back-end databases. As a data enthusiast, your passion for the quality, management and health of our data feeds will play a critical role in decisioning, system health, and performance. You will interface with members of both the Implementation and Software Development teams to drive collaborative solutions on project work. The ideal candidate will be motivated by dealing with complex problems in data and creatively developing solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position