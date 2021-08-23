Data Architect

Aug 23, 2021

12 months extendable contract
Minimum Qualification Required:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent;
  • A minimum of five to seven experience in a Data Architecture environment
  • Ten years’ experience in the Enterprise Architecture environment
    The following experience is required for this role:
  • Additional requirements include:
    o Financial Services industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
    o quality assurance knowledge and skill;
    o continuous improvement knowledge and skill;
    o continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill;
    o interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills;
    o contract and associated service management knowledge and skills;
    o asset and inventory management and skills;
    o enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills; and
    o capacity and performance management and skills.
    Skills:
  • Data & Information Architecture
  • Databases
  • SQL
  • Data Modelling
  • Relational Databases
  • Data Lakes
  • Performance Metrics
  • Data Pipelines

Desired Skills:

  • Data Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

