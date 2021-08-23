Data Architect

12 months extendable contract
Minimum Qualification Required:
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent;
- A minimum of five to seven experience in a Data Architecture environment
- Ten years’ experience in the Enterprise Architecture environment
The following experience is required for this role:
- Additional requirements include:
o Financial Services industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
o quality assurance knowledge and skill;
o continuous improvement knowledge and skill;
o continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill;
o interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills;
o contract and associated service management knowledge and skills;
o asset and inventory management and skills;
o enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills; and
o capacity and performance management and skills.
Skills:
- Data & Information Architecture
- Databases
- SQL
- Data Modelling
- Relational Databases
- Data Lakes
- Performance Metrics
- Data Pipelines
Desired Skills:
- Data Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree