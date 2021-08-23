Data Governance/Data Management Lead

Aug 23, 2021

Overall Job Purpose

  • Assist with the embedment of Data related Policies and Standards.
  • Performance and reporting on Data Governance processes, training, awareness and change management.
  • Alignment on Risk requirements.
  • Escalation of Data issues as when required.

Key Deliverables and Accountabilities

  • Active member of Data Governance forums
  • Assist to create a Data Governance and Data Management culture
  • Advice and guide on Data Governance requirements to Business and Technology
  • Gain an understanding of Business challenges related to Data Governance / Management
  • Maintain continuous relationships with Stakeholders: Business representatives, Data Owners / Stewards, Risk Owners and Technology through interactions
  • Understand Business and Technology strategies that influence Data Governance through engagement and interaction with Stakeholders
  • Recommend solutions for effective Data Governance
  • Assist to implement and monitor the required Data Policies and Standards
  • Support the implementation of the Ownership model
  • Assist to define a Data Governance framework / methodology
  • Embed the Data Governance Operating Model
  • Manage and monitor resources from an implementation perspective
  • Manage performance on the objectives for Data Governance
  • Ensure deadlines are met as required
  • Assist to establish a process and mechanism to raise Data issues (SLAM – Surface, Log, Analyse and Monitor)
  • Escalate issues on severity as when required
  • Establish reports for Data Governance progress requirements
  • Align to Technology on toolsets for Data Governance / Management
  • Ensure to escalate unresolved Data Governance / Management issues

Risk Management

  • Ensure that Risk requirements are understood: processes, control requirements and frameworks
  • Ensure to adhere to Regulatory and Compliance requirements

Skills / Competencies

  • Initiate action
  • Working in a team
  • Collaboration with Executives
  • Presentation and communication
  • Adapt to change
  • Deliver results and meet expectations
  • Persuading and influencing

Desired Skills:

  • Data Governance Specialist
  • Financial Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position