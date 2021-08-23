Data Governance/Data Management Lead

Overall Job Purpose
- Assist with the embedment of Data related Policies and Standards.
- Performance and reporting on Data Governance processes, training, awareness and change management.
- Alignment on Risk requirements.
- Escalation of Data issues as when required.
Key Deliverables and Accountabilities
- Active member of Data Governance forums
- Assist to create a Data Governance and Data Management culture
- Advice and guide on Data Governance requirements to Business and Technology
- Gain an understanding of Business challenges related to Data Governance / Management
- Maintain continuous relationships with Stakeholders: Business representatives, Data Owners / Stewards, Risk Owners and Technology through interactions
- Understand Business and Technology strategies that influence Data Governance through engagement and interaction with Stakeholders
- Recommend solutions for effective Data Governance
- Assist to implement and monitor the required Data Policies and Standards
- Support the implementation of the Ownership model
- Assist to define a Data Governance framework / methodology
- Embed the Data Governance Operating Model
- Manage and monitor resources from an implementation perspective
- Manage performance on the objectives for Data Governance
- Ensure deadlines are met as required
- Assist to establish a process and mechanism to raise Data issues (SLAM – Surface, Log, Analyse and Monitor)
- Escalate issues on severity as when required
- Establish reports for Data Governance progress requirements
- Align to Technology on toolsets for Data Governance / Management
- Ensure to escalate unresolved Data Governance / Management issues
Risk Management
- Ensure that Risk requirements are understood: processes, control requirements and frameworks
- Ensure to adhere to Regulatory and Compliance requirements
Skills / Competencies
- Initiate action
- Working in a team
- Collaboration with Executives
- Presentation and communication
- Adapt to change
- Deliver results and meet expectations
- Persuading and influencing
Desired Skills:
- Data Governance Specialist
- Financial Services
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree