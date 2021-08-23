Data Quality Specialist

Minimum Qualification Required:
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or Equivalent
- A relevant Data Quality Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate) preferred
- The following experience and skills are required for this role:
- 8 – 10 years’ experience in the field of Data Quality Management
- Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
- Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
- Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement strategy knowledge and skill
- IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement legislation and governance, risk & compliance knowledge and skill
- IT transformation and innovation knowledge and skill
- IT enablement project management knowledge and skill
- Release management knowledge and skill
Desired Skills:
- Data Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree