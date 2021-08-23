Data Quality Specialist

Aug 23, 2021

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering or Equivalent
  • A relevant Data Quality Certification (e.g. CDMP Associate) preferred
  • The following experience and skills are required for this role:
  • 8 – 10 years’ experience in the field of Data Quality Management
  • Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
  • Quality assurance knowledge and skill
  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
  • Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
  • Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement strategy knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement legislation and governance, risk & compliance knowledge and skill
  • IT transformation and innovation knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement project management knowledge and skill
  • Release management knowledge and skill

Desired Skills:

  • Data Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position