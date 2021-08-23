Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R384k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a German Manufacturing business with head offices in Midrand is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
Join this End User environment and take your career to the next level!! If you are an experienced, a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Java 8 or Angular and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge this may be for you. APPLY NOW.
Requirements:
- Agile and XP
- Java 8 and above
- Java EE
- GraphQL
- OO Principles
- JPA
- Design patterns e.g.: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
- TDD
- DevSecOps
- Angular
- Typescript
- HMTL
- CSS
- Jest testing framework
- Cypress testing framework
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Glassfish (Payara)
- REST APIs
- Queues/Topics
- SOAP-based services
- Databases
- SQL
- Oracle
- Cloud Technologies
Qualifications
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Reference Number for this position is MK53246 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R384k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Agile and XP
- Java 8 and above
- Java EE
- GraphQL
- OO Principles
- HMTL
- Typescript
- Angular
- DevSecOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree