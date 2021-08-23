IM Senior Business Analyst – Ref 63

PLEASE NOTE : CONTRACT POSITION
Qualifications:
BSc Computer Science, Information Technology Mining or undergraduate qualification in IT Discipline
Microsoft and Azure certifications
SQL Database experience
Three years working experience in the application of business and systems analysis for Underground and Opencast mining solutions
Experience with Mining methods/types and conditions and Technical Systems
IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
Basic IT skills and understanding of IT Infrastructure components like hardware, platforms, networks and technology
Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
Exposure to Agile software development
Very good verbal, written and presentation communications skills and ability to clarify business requirements to IM colleagues and visa-versa.
Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs
A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents to tight deadlines
Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner
The role is aimed to provide a redundancy service for the Mining specialists in case of emergency, leave or workload challenges. The role must, over and above doing Business Analysis work, keep track of all initiatives, strategy and roadmap content within both Open Cut and Underground areas and be able to act for any of the two Mining specialists when required or at request.
Responsible for all allocated business analysis work, staying abreast of industry trends and technology, have a good understanding of all mining related projects and initiatives and be familiar with IM, PMO and OT processes, procedures and reporting requirements. This together with sound relationships with all Mining Operational and T&S stakeholders and IM colleagues, will equip the role-holder to effectively act on behalf of the Mining specialists.
- Monitoring Mining projects/programmes regarding scope, schedules, budgets & work hours to ensure delivery deadlines are met.
- Maintain close relationships with IM colleagues; PMO, OT, SDSs and ISSs to ensure understanding of demands and project related issues and dependencies
- Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.
- Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.
- Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.
- Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable.
- Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution.
- Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.
- Identify, analyse and manage IM integration requirements / opportunities
- Accurately track and report progress to the Senior stakeholders
- Reviewing of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition
- Act for IM Mining Specialist / Coordinator when required.
- Assisting in Business Process Design and Re-engineering
- Assist in producing a business case in conjunction with stakeholders
- Ensure the delivery of new services and systems are sustainable by agreeing Support Models and executing the Service Introduction Processes in conjunction with the OT applications team
- Ensure the governance model by attending and arranging the required forums
- Assist with effective Mining Technical Systems license management to remain compliant
- Conduct Stakeholder Engagements and facilitate Workshops to gather key Business Requirements and producing BRS documents.
- Business Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes; design and re-engineering
- Requirements and Stakeholder Mapping
- Perform detailed Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancements
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Ensure that user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed accordingly
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions
FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE PROVIDED TO CANDIDATES QUALIFYING FOR THE POSITION.