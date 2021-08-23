IM Senior Business Analyst – Ref 63

PLEASE NOTE : CONTRACT POSITION

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science, Information Technology Mining or undergraduate qualification in IT Discipline

Microsoft and Azure certifications

SQL Database experience

Three years working experience in the application of business and systems analysis for Underground and Opencast mining solutions

Experience with Mining methods/types and conditions and Technical Systems

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Basic IT skills and understanding of IT Infrastructure components like hardware, platforms, networks and technology

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Exposure to Agile software development

Very good verbal, written and presentation communications skills and ability to clarify business requirements to IM colleagues and visa-versa.

Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs

A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents to tight deadlines

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner



The role is aimed to provide a redundancy service for the Mining specialists in case of emergency, leave or workload challenges. The role must, over and above doing Business Analysis work, keep track of all initiatives, strategy and roadmap content within both Open Cut and Underground areas and be able to act for any of the two Mining specialists when required or at request.

Responsible for all allocated business analysis work, staying abreast of industry trends and technology, have a good understanding of all mining related projects and initiatives and be familiar with IM, PMO and OT processes, procedures and reporting requirements. This together with sound relationships with all Mining Operational and T&S stakeholders and IM colleagues, will equip the role-holder to effectively act on behalf of the Mining specialists.

Monitoring Mining projects/programmes regarding scope, schedules, budgets & work hours to ensure delivery deadlines are met.

Maintain close relationships with IM colleagues; PMO, OT, SDSs and ISSs to ensure understanding of demands and project related issues and dependencies

Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.

Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable.

Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution.

Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.

Identify, analyse and manage IM integration requirements / opportunities

Accurately track and report progress to the Senior stakeholders

Reviewing of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition

Act for IM Mining Specialist / Coordinator when required.

Assisting in Business Process Design and Re-engineering

Assist in producing a business case in conjunction with stakeholders

Ensure the delivery of new services and systems are sustainable by agreeing Support Models and executing the Service Introduction Processes in conjunction with the OT applications team

Ensure the governance model by attending and arranging the required forums

Assist with effective Mining Technical Systems license management to remain compliant

Conduct Stakeholder Engagements and facilitate Workshops to gather key Business Requirements and producing BRS documents.

Business Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes; design and re-engineering

Requirements and Stakeholder Mapping

Perform detailed Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancements

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Ensure that user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed accordingly

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions

FULL JOB SPEC WILL BE PROVIDED TO CANDIDATES QUALIFYING FOR THE POSITION.

